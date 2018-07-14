Mueller indicts 12 Russians...yawn

Gee, what a coincidence. The day after disgraced Peter Strzok testi-lies, not testifies, before Congress, revealing that the Obama DOJ gave the Steele dossier to the FBI, and showing for all to see the corrupt investigation to whitewash Hillary's crimes and the attempt to damage Trump, Mueller indicts 12 Russians for hacking into the DNC computers The FBI has been investigating this for over two years. Mueller, with his band of over twelve Hillary-Obama-supporters masquerading as investigators, has been investigating this for 14 months. But Mueller sees fit to indict these Russians during the week that Strzok and Page testilie before Congress. Why did it take so long to discover this and indict? Maybe Strzok should have spent more time investigating instead of emailing his girlfriend about how to stop Trump.

The indictment, dated July 13, 2018, was announced by Rod Rosenstein, who apparently has taken control of the DOJ. Rosenstein said the indictment does not charge that the hacking had any effect on the election, and no Americans were indicted. We already knew this. But Mueller needs this to show he is doing something related to investigating "Russian" interference with the 2016 election. He also needs this to use for his report. And he has given Dems and the edia ammunition to attack Trump and divert attention from Strzok. The indictment describes how the Russians hacked the DNC computers. It started in March 2016. In June 2016, the DNC knew about the hacking, and it hired a company to stop the hacking. But some hacking continued. The Russians released the emails and documents it had obtained from the DNC computers. The indictment charges that this is interference with our election. The question is, how is the release of DNC documents and emails interference? It had no effect on the election. Rosenstein admitted this. We knew this. We did not need to read any emails and documents about Hillary to know she is corrupt and totally unqualified to be president. We knew about Benghazi, the sale of our uranium for $140 million, the cattle futures, obtaining FBI records of Republicans during the Clinton administration, selling of pardons (Marc Rich), the use of an unsecured email system, the destruction of emails using BleachBit and smashing hard drives and phones, Travelgate, hiding of billing records in the Whitewater scandal, attacking women who complained about the sexual harassment by her husband (Bill Clinton), threatening Juanita Broaddrick who was raped by her husband (Bill Clinton), referring to Americans who disagreed with her as deplorables, and much more. Why did Mueller release the indictments during the week of the Strzok testimony that highlights the corrupt FBI-Mueller investigation? Does Mueller really expect that Russia will extradite these twelve Russians to stand trial? The chance of these Russians facing trial is about the same as the chance of Hillary facing trial for her crimes, or Strzok facing trial, or McCabe facing trial. If Mueller were honestly investigating Russian interference with the 2016 election, he would be investigating Steele, who obtained lies from "Russians" for his dossier; Hillary and the DNC, who paid for the dossier; and the Obama DOJ that gave the dossier to the FBI. Moreover, if this is a true cyber-attack, it should not be handled by a political prosecutor who indicts Russians who will never be brought to trial. It should be handled by the Defense Department and action taken by the president and Congress. We already knew all we needed to know about Hillary. The voters of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan knew that Trump stood for them to reduce taxes, enforce the border, cut regulations, and deal with the loss of our jobs due to NAFTA and other so-called "free trade" supported by Hillary and the D.C. swamp. The Russians are not smart. They wasted their time and money releasing information about Hillary that we already knew.