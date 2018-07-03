Vaunted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is damaged goods now

Voters hate phoniness. And, well, the Democrats' new golden girl, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, now embodies it, with revelations that "Sandy from the block," "the tough girl from the Bronx," isn't quite what she said she was. Actually, far from the gritty streets of the Bronx, Ocasio grew up in leafy Westchester, home of the upper-middle class, and exactly the sort of place a cosseted Democratic Socialists of America member headed to an Ivy League college is likely to come from. Bleagh.

This is a dramatic turnaround. Ocasio's youth, hipsterly pert campaign literature, and fresh-faced good looks had, up until a few days ago, been hailed as sign that Democrats' fortunes were turning upward, socialism was alive, and a blue wave was building after all. Ocasio used her ethnicity to draw ethnic voters, and while her ethnicity itself is not in question, her supposed common shared experience with those voters is. She's not going to serve the Bronx and Queens as Jenny from the block, shoveling pork as the locals like. She's more likely to serve as their disdainful college professor, spouting snowflake-friendly admonitions and going green, as befits her real background. And though she is likely to win in her Democrat-heavy district, the bloom is off. It's likely that the charges of phoniness will follow her wherever she goes, just as Elizabeth Warren's bid to game the Harvard system by comically claiming to be an American Indian is something that tags after her like a bad smell. It's sad, because she could have been honest, presenting herself as an American success story and calling America the land of opportunity. But Democrats of the socialist stripe have always propounded the myth that the woikin' class just adores socialism as the antidote to the awfulness of America and all its opportunity. It's a line that has never panned out election-wise, and now Ocasio shows that she was shooting for it. Actually, it's the Westchesterites, unafraid of anything bad happening from socialism, and completely clueless with the experience of being left powerless by the state, who think socialism is just dandy. Ocasio is one of those. Now they're stuck with her, and the 28-year-old exposed phony is unlikely to advance any farther, particularly with the pattern in the rest of the country of moderate Democrats winning elections. Can't Democrats get anything right? Voters don't like phonies. Ocasio's act won't get out of Queens.