Loyal American presidents like Trump don't take threats from enemies

So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election. Why didn’t he do something about it? Why didn’t he tell our campaign? Because it is all a big hoax, that’s why, and he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!

There, he said it, because the media won't. What else did scandalous Obama know, and when did he know it? Why did he beg and then reassure Russia's then-president Medvedev six years ago, prior to his hoped for and ultimate victorious election, as he:

... was caught on tape asking for Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for "space["?] "This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility," Obama implored. Obama assured the departing Russian President he will have the "flexibility" required to deal with missile defense issues after the 2012 presidential election.

Also, did Obama know about Chinese hacking and interfering in the 2016 U.S. election? Or didn't he care about that either because "he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!"? And he wanted her to do so.

A few hours after his questioning Obama tweet, Trump warned Iran's President Rouhani:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

This does indicate that under Trump, Iran is not going to be the recipient of planeloads of American dollars in bribes for good behavior, as it was during Obama's administration. Oh, and did I mention that Obama thought his was "scandal-free"?

The fake news media, though, did think Obama's opponent, Mitt Romney (R), was a danger and a scandal because he had "binders full of women," which they mocked in their artificial news coverage.

Obviously, there is a lot more going on. But you won't be reading or hearing about the present president protecting the country – just more shocked responses to these and other tweets from reporters who are, as Obama foreign policy advisor Ben Rhodes so memorably – and accurately – and honestly – described them:

27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.

Yeah!