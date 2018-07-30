Government employee union launches propaganda blitz

Now that mandatory paycheck deductions for government employee unions have been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, the union bosses are in survival mode, desperately trying to earn public support and to keep those dues flowing now that they have to be voluntary. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has many federal employees among its members and now is trying to redefine them as "America's workforce." I wonder if they hired Madison Avenue branding experts to come up with that slogan?

AFGE released four videos today that tout the accomplishments of America's workforce and ask for the public to support the public-sector employees that keep our country running. The four videos range in length from 28 seconds to 59 seconds – short enough for the attention span of government workers, I guess. Or short enough to avoid any complicated ideas. In fact, short enough to allow readers to view them without wasting too much time. They are also full of virtue-signaling that leads me to believe that the primary audience is existing union members – trying to retain them.