The collective American media are mentally ill

Coca-Cola has hiked prices on its carbonated drinks because President Donald Trump 's 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum has made cans for Coke and other sodas more expensive to make.

This is the headline on the AOL homepage that greeted me when I switched on this morning: " Tariffs force price hike on Trump's favorite drink ."

The price boost for Coke, which Trump loudly ordered during a secretly recorded conversation with his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, was "disruptive" but necessary given the extra cost of the tariffs, Coca-Cola CEO James Quigley said. Specific increases will depend on individual stores, a company spokesman told CNN Money. This increase is just one of a number of price hikes on goods – including boats, motorcycles, campers, furniture and beer – bringing the high cost of the tariffs home to American consumers.

Now, here is the dictionary definition of "Obsessive Compulsive Disorder":

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is characterized by unreasonable thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead to compulsive behaviors. OCD often centers on themes such as a fear of germs or the need to arrange objects in a specific manner. Symptoms usually begin gradually and vary throughout life.

We see this kind of stuff every day from the media. They are obsessed with every small detail of Trump's existence. They compulsively feel the need to point to not only something negative, but also the sinister, the unbalanced, or what they see as "evil."

Headline seen on Axios: "Scoop: Trump's obsession with the 'terrible' FBI building."

This is a "scoop"? This is "news"?

The only rational conclusion that we can reach from media coverage of this president is that they are collectively suffering from some sort of untreatable mental disorder. They either need an intervention or should be gently led off to a mental health facility where they can be put in isolation and weaned from their obsessive behavior toward the president.