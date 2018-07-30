Another pleasant valley Sunday in the land of liberal silliness

You can enjoy it or dwell on the past.

What do you do when your state is booming and people are moving in in droves?

According to news reports, the left-wing island of Austin wants name changes:

Known as both the “father of Texas” and the namesake of the state’s capital, Stephen F. Austin carved out the early outlines of Texas among his many accomplishments. He also opposed an attempt by Mexico to ban slavery in the province of Tejas and said if slaves were freed, they would turn into “vagabonds, a nuisance and a menace.” For that reason, the city of Austin’s Equity Office suggested renaming the city in a report about existing Confederate monuments that was published this week. Also on the list of locales to possibly be renamed: Pease Park, the Bouldin Creek neighborhood, Barton Springs and 10 streets named for William Barton, the “Daniel Boone of Texas,” who was a slave owner. To be sure, the identified streets and parks are only suggested for reconsideration. And the city, Bouldin Creek, Pease Park and the Barton-related landmarks -- a group that includes Barton Springs -- were included in a lower-tier list of “assets for secondary review” in the report. Still, the report did identify several streets staff consider related to the Confederacy and worthy of more immediate action.

Can't wait to hear what Beto thinks of that! He'll have a chance to make himself clear when he debates Senator Cruz soon.

Name changes again? What could go wrong?

First, changing names could confuse future suitors looking to move their companies to Austin. They may move somewhere else in Texas and left-wing Austin will lose tax revenue and property taxes.

Second, how out of touch with reality are these people? Have you ever met anyone in Texas dwelling on what Stephen Austin said about Mexico in 1836? I have not and I know a lot of Mexican-Americans. In fact, most Mexicans that I've known in Mexico love Austin, Texas!

So what do we have here? We have a frustrated bunch of people who hate themselves and the country that they are super fortunate to be living in.

Move to Cuba! They don't have any streets or cities named after Confederates. They also have a lousy economy, no Starbucks to stage a protest and the regime locks you up when you speak your mind!

