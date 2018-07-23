Good thing James Comey is the Democrats' problem

The Democrats are dancing with glee over their newfound success in rebranding themselves as "socialists." They're so thrilled to have some, any, even one little victory that they're parading Democratic Socialists of America's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez around the country, thinking they've finally got someone who will turn things around.

"28-Year-Old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Might Just Be the Future of the Democratic Party," gushed Vogue. "Left Politics Can Win All Over The Country," claims The Nation.

Even the communist Castro oligarchy over in Cuba have noticed this success and are now saying they're socialists, too. Call it #SocialistToo.

Well, who should show up to spoil the party but one James Comey? Via Twitter:

Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018

That would be the same James Comey who ran the FBI, something the rabid left has pretty well looked on as an ideological enemy dating from the J. Edgar Hoover days.

More importantly, this is the same James Comey who, in leftists' fevered minds, lost Hillary Clinton the 2016 presidential election and Brought Trump.

Left-wingers can't stand this guy. Especially not the socialist ones.

Yet there he goes, warning Democrats like a wise old godfather about the dangers of their swing toward the hard lunatic left, which he thinks will only lose them elections. He's right, but why does he want to save these guys? They hate him with a passion. What's more, he makes no comparable warnings to Republicans, who have reasons of their own to loathe him – for letting Hillary Clinton's humongous email violations off the hook, and for promoting rabid Trump-haters such as Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe to the top levels of FBI leadership.

His warnings are only going to achieve the opposite of what he intends: driving the Democrats farther to the left, given how they react to him.

It gets weirder when you consider that he seems to be running for president in 2020.

As with anything going on with James Comey, ego is always a major factor. Obviously, he's got his eye on the Democrats, not the Republicans, to advance his own prospects, and he doesn't want them to mess it up for him. He apparently really thinks they'll come running to him eventually, once he can shake them of the socialism. What a pathetic picture of someone completely out of tune with Democrats' fantastic vision of reality.

Image credit: Thierry Ehrmann via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.