James Comey is running for president

Fresh from his spanking by the Justice department's Inspector General report, James Comey has a bright new idea to take the sting off: Running for president of the United States in 2020.

This Mediaite story says he had this sudden, irrepressible, uncontrollable, urge to go to ... Iowa, supposedly to look at the cornfields. Hey, don't we all? Comey tweeted his findings here:

So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country. pic.twitter.com/3UeDofNVaC — James Comey (@Comey) June 16, 2018

On first gander, one has to ask: Is he serious? Could he not be just trolling President Trump? Maybe even mirroring Trump, who supposedly decided to run for president after President Obama skewered him at this stupid press club dinner, much to the laughter of its mainstream media attendees? Comey was criticized harshly in the IG report, for insubordination, breaking precedent, and raising questions under his leadership about the impartiality and professionalism of his organization. He brought discredit on the Federal Bureau of Investigation, turning it into a political arm of the Democratic Party, in a way quite unlike any past director, right or left.

Now he wants to run for president? He must be joking.

For starters, he's incredibly unpopular with both the right and left, as this poll and likely others, show. The left blames him and his backfoot reaction to the Anthony Weiner computer revelations about Hillary Clinton's classified documents found on his computer and by some accounts labeled his "life insurance" which came after his bureau, under his direction, closed the email investigation of Hillary Clinton with the zero-consequences "extremely careless" conclusion, and then had to re-open it again when the New York Police Department got into Weiner's computer to avoid embarrassment. For that, the left, and Hillary herself, blames Comey for the voters' choice to elect Donald Trump. (Instead of her failure to go to Wisconsin).

Meanwhile, the right has more than adequate reason to loathe Comey, too, the man who politicized the bureau in a leftist direction, promoted people like the rabidly Trump-hating Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and all the other unnamed anti-Trump cavalcade who got their text-messaging exposed in the IG report. That was some shop he was running, what better can we do than to elect him president?

He's had a book tour that by some counts was successful and some accounts was not successful, so maybe that's it - he thinks he's successful, he likes the ego boost, and concludes the American people must be itching to elect him.

He's always been a little off - as this posted picture, commented upon by a disgusted Twitter shows:

But now he's in Iowa, obviously laying the groundwork for a presidential run. If so, he's a boob. There is still considerable steam and power left in the forces that elected President Trump, and this month's primaries showed it. If he thinks running for president is a good idea, then he's even more out of touch with reality than anyone suspected.