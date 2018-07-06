Fauxahontas Warren gets another dunk in the barrel from Trump

But his most extended attack was aimed at Warren, a Democrat he has long targeted for claiming that she is part Native American and derisively nicknamed "Pocahontas," after the 17th century historical figure. On Thursday, Trump mocked people who called on him to apologize for the remark and sarcastically apologized to the historic figure.

In fine form and having lots of fun, President Trump has offered Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) a million dollars to take a DNA test and prove to everyone that she is as Indian as she says she is. Here's how the outraged media reported it :

"I want to apologize. Pocahontas, I apologize to you. I apologize to you. To you I apologize," he said. "To the fake Pocahontas, I won't apologize." He went on to suggest that, should Warren win the Democratic nomination in 2020 and they were to debate, he would toss an ancestry test to her and dare her to take it. In doing so, he made light of the #MeToo movement. "We'll take that little kit and say, we have to go it gently because we are in the Me Too generation, and we will very gently take that kit, slowly toss it" to her, Trump said, adding that he would offer $1 million to charity if she took the test and it "shows you are an Indian." "I have a feeling she will say no," he added.

Warren, who doesn't look as though she has a drop of American Indian blood, and is often accused of making the fake Indian claim to game the system for university professorship promotions over better qualified candidates, ought to jump at such a chance.

After all, what better way to make Trump look like an ass, which is the Main Democratic Objective these days, than to come back with a DNA test showing unmistakable Native American genetics to prove heritage?

And what better way to Get Trump than to take his million bucks and then turn it over to the Environmental Defense Fund, or Planned Parenthood, or La Raza?

But she doesn't. Instead, she would have us think she isn't amused and therefore isn't biting.

Look at her sulky, pouting tweet, little more than a bid to make political hay off it, a pathetic thing, given that she is changing the topic and complaining about President Obama's policy:

In a tweet following his speech, Warren said, "Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying."

What makes this a masterstroke on Trump's part is that it puts her on the spot, yet again. The obvious inference is that Warren really isn't an Indian as she continually claims to be. Why wouldn't she take such a test if it's such a political issue, if it's such a thing that everyone brings up when people hear her name? Wouldn't it be in her own interest to put the matter to rest with a test? Her late-stage efforts to beef up her claim to being Indian, by politically championing Indian causes, looks pathetic in comparison, because anyone scrambling for Indian cred can do that. But take a DNA test and pass? That looks like one Warren won't touch. In refusing, it now looks clearer than ever as if Warren assumed an American Indian identity (same as Rachel Dolezal assumed a black one) in a naked bid to gain political advantage, taking a spot from a real Native American and besting her fellow whites quite dishonestly.

That's a tough one to justify. This is why she wants to sweep the whole thing under the rug and resume being the Progressive's Progressive.

Most of us really do hope Trump tosses Warren a DNA test at some 2020 debate if she's the best the Democrats can offer. Maybe it will give Warren something to think about in the next three years – and a reason to come clean.

Image credit: DonkeyHotey via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.