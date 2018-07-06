Prominent NY Dem slams Schumer, says 'Hell no' to plea for donations until he restores 'sanity and honesty' to 'hard left' party

On his Facebook page , Hikind wrote about himself in the third person:

In a Facebook post that is close to a #walkaway declaration, a veteran Democrat New York state assemblyman has told Senator Chuck Schumer to go pound sand in his quest for donations, so long as the party continues on his hard left course. Dov Hikind has been sitting as a Democrat in the state Assembly for 35 years, long enough to see how radical the party has become since the election of Donald Trump. And he is not shy about announcing that he will be supporting Republicans until sanity returns to his party.



Photo via Facebook.

DEMOCRAT HIKIND RESPONDS TO SCHUMER'S PLEA FOR DONATIONS WITH 'HELL NO!'

COUNTERS SLAM ON 'HARD RIGHT AGENDA' WITH UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTHS ABOUT 'HARD LEFT'

Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D, Brooklyn) said he recently received a mailer from fellow Democrat, Senator Charles Schumer asking for contributions. The letter was riddled with attacks on the "hard right" but omitted vital information. In an open letter to Schumer, Hikind filled in the blanks.

"Senator Schumer, in your letter you promise to fight for Democratic values and go on at great length to fully villainize the current administration, but you left out certain facts that my fellow Democrats, to say nothing of all Americans, should also be aware of.

"You forgot to tell us about the economy. As good as it's been, economists expect even more growth through the end of the year. That's very good news, Senator.

"You forgot to tell us about unemployment, which is lower than it has been in decades, while economic confidence is at a 17-year high. It's also at a record low for minorities. That's very good news, Senator.

"You forgot to tell us how the U.S. is beginning to emerge in energy dominance. The Department of Interior, which has led the way in cutting regulations, opened plans to lease 77 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas drilling, decreasing our reliance on foreign oil. That's very good news, Senator.

"You forgot to tell us about the most remarkable relationship between the United States and our ally Israel ever. Or about moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, which you yourself applauded.

"You forgot to tell us about the successful dismantling of the Iran Deal –a deal which you yourself opposed and knew threatened the rest of the world by making it easier for Iran, the leading supporter of world terrorism, to develop nuclear weapons.

"You forgot to tell us that the Trump administration is against the harmful reverse-discrimination criteria in universities that would so badly hurt the children from hard-working Asian families. So much for the big tent, Senator.

"You forgot to tell us about a potential peace with a denuclearized North Korea.

"You forgot to tell us about tax cuts. I'm part of the middle class and now I'm getting a little extra in my paycheck. I'm happy about that and so are tens of millions of Americans, Senator.

"You ask for a contribution, but the Democratic Party – which I am a lifelong member of – is currently betraying the ideals that our party once stood for: American values. You yourself proposed that Representative Ellison head the party, but you must surely know that Ellison has stood with our nation's leading hate monger Louis Farrakhan.

"Senator Schumer, as a fellow Democrat, I ask you to work to restore sanity and honesty to our party so I can feel good about supporting it fully. Until then, I'm afraid the Republicans have my support."

Hikind long has been a maverick, a man who supports the interests of his Brooklyn constituents, many of whom are orthodox Jews, regardless of national party political correctness. In rebuking the senior Democrat in New York State politics, he has taken his opposition to a new level.