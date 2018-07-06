Iran has completely stopped harassing US ships now that strong Trump replaced weakling Obama

During the final years of the Obama administration, Iranian gunboats regularly harassed U.S. ships, with three dozen such interactions occurring in 2016. ...

For all the concessions President Obama offered Iran for his "nuclear deal" – $150 billion, for instance – Iran treated the U.S. with contempt, harassing and even taking into custody U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf. The adage that weakness is provocative was proven true (via the Daily Caller ):

The worst incident occurred in January 2016, when the Iranians captured two U.S. Navy riverine patrol boats and 10 sailors.



Riverine patrol boat of the type that was captured by the Iranians.

(Photo credit: Petty Officer First Class Peter Lewis.)

But that's nothing but a humiliating memory now that America has a president who won't stand for it:

During President Donald Trump's first year in office, the number of annual incidents dropped to 14, a decrease of about 60 percent. So far in 2018, there has not been a single case of harassment, the U.S. Navy told Fox News.

The change by the former bullies is completely understandable:

Trump commented on this issue on the campaign trail, saying, "With Iran, when they circle our beautiful destroyers with their little boats, and they make gestures at our people, that they shouldn't be allowed to make, they will be shot out of the water." The first incident of the Trump administration occurred in July 2017. A U.S. Navy warship fired a warning shot at an Iranian gunboat that came within 150 yards of the American vessel. The Navy publicly acknowledged the changes in Iran's behavior in March. "It seems like they've absolutely made a conscious decision to give us more space," Navy Cmdr. William Urban, spokesman for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, told reporters. "That is definitely a change in their behavior."

"Peace through strength" is not an empty slogan. It is a strategy that works.