Fake news from Trump-hating NPR

Taxpayer-subsidized National Public Radio is as shameless as CNN in its efforts to blame President Trump or his supporters for everything bad that happens. Why wait for facts when the narrative was so blindingly obvious in the case of a stabbing attack on refugees in...Boise, Idaho? As a result, this tweet went out from NPR (hat tip: Charles Glasser, Instapundit ):



Timmy Earl Kinner (courtesy Ada County Sheriff's Office) via the Washington Post.

And here is his beef, via the Washington Post:

The Ada County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the suspect as 30-year-old Timmy Earl Kinner of Los Angeles. Kinner, who is not a refugee, was a "temporary resident at the apartment complex ... until he was asked to leave on Friday" because of his behavior, police said. Kinner did leave the complex – but then returned Sunday "to exact vengeance, not just on those he had been with ... but at any target which was available," according to Bones. A few doors down from where Kinner had been staying was where the group of refugees had gone to celebrate a 3-year-old girl's birthday, the police chief said. That was where Kinner reportedly directed his attack, targeting the children first, he said.

So why would NPR leap to the conclusion that a Trump-supporter was the perp? Everyone at all the best cocktail parties in Washington, D.C. knows that Idaho is populated by white racists, holdouts against the new emerging nonwhite majority of America, who have retreated to Whitetopia, as NPR itself instructed us.

The tweet has been relegated to the memory hole, as Charles Glasser notes. But an apology and a firing are in order. Don't hold your breath.