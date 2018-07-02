Unhinged NeverTrump: Sarah Sanders 'should be made uncomfortable and I think that's a life sentence, frankly'

George Will and Bill Kristol have their own demons to contend with, but the prize for the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome clearly is held by Jennifer Rubin, columnist for the Washington Post. Over a year ago, she beclowned herself by changing her position on an important issue (the Paris Climate Accord) once Trump agreed with her. But now she has advanced from passive agreement/disagreement to active support for incivility and harassment – a "life sentence" for those who enable Satan Donald Trump.

I continue to be astounded at the degree to which some prominent former conservatives have been driven mad by the rise of Donald Trump to the presidency. While a number of his former conservative foes are on occasion able to concede his success on some issues, others clearly have disgraced themselves by repudiating what they formerly stood for, simply to oppose Trump.

Fake news and enemy of the people, I would suggest one of two things: Either the entire press corps walk out of the briefing room. Why should they put on air and message that is a coded word to every nut case in America to come after them. So get up and leave. Or in unison, holler back. They sit there, they take it, they record it. We have to be there. We have to let them say their peace. No, you don't. Your lives are all in danger. Your lives are on the line. These people whip up a crowd and it's not just gunmen. When my colleagues go to a rally and he turns the crowd against them So they are screaming in their faces and he selects out one or two reporters as he did with Katy Tur. What do you think that is? That's an incitement to violence, too. And I think the press has to defend them. I think Democrats have to defend them. I think that this argument about using the outside salad fork first or whatever it is they you know concern themselves with, is silly. I do think there's one point that they miss, however. And that is, you have to do what is most effective. I don't think what's most effective is throwing Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of a restaurant. I wouldn't serve her either, frankly. But what's most successful is getting a million people on the street to protest. So, let's redirect all of that good pent up energy to something that makes a difference. Let's get a million people to go to Maine, or a million people to go to Alaska, and start putting pressure on the senators. So, It's perfectly civil to do that. No one is telling them to be violent protesters. But we're not going to let these people go through life unscathed. Sarah Huckabee has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss after lying to the press, after inciting against the press. They should be made uncomfortable and I think that's a life sentence, frankly.

I suspect that before madness struck her, Rubin realized that this sort of ethos has a way of spreading and that people who disagree with her positions on some issues are perfectly capable of applying a similar "life sentence" to her, making dining out, shopping, or any excursion into the public realm quite hellish.

Watch this thoroughly disgraceful performance on MSNBC's AM Joy show yesterday, via Grabien:

Rush transcript via Grabien: