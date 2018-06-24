Who is the liberal news conductor?

Reader Ron Joseph asked an intriguing question in an email:

Dear Editor,

I am a regular reader of the American Thinker and many of its writers. These are some very smart and well connected folks who are aware of what goes in on this planet and in our nation.

As such, I wonder if any of them have the insight to know or understand how, and at whose direction, this multitude of Fake News stories come to be?

A goodly many of them suddenly (on the same day and at about the same hour) pop up or come into being on and in the same TV channels and newspapers time after time. It happens too often to believe it is accidental or coincidental, as would happen with real breaking news as we all understand that term to mean.

We go to bed at night and nothing our of the ordinary is being reported; however when we awaken, all matters of Hell has broken out. All of the liberal channels are "on a story" and are quoting one or two newspapers about the "story/event" and all saying the same things, often using the very same phrases. It's suddenly there in our faces where it didn't exist several hours prior.

Who is doing this, who is the conductor of this liberal orchestra, who decides what they shall all be saying and at exactly which chosen hour?

The world does not work this way. Who is creating and forcing this garbage on to the nation and the world? Somebody has to know, and surely somebody would find this worthwhile to find out and divulge. They would be doing us all a great favor....and perhaps they could put an end to it through embarrassment..... if these people are capable of being embarrassed.

Thanks for "listening',

Ron Joseph

Lynchburg, Virginia

MAGA

Here is what I wrote him back: