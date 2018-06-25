The sad state of journalism in the era of Trump Derangement Syndrome
Worst of all: this is from Politico, not the Onion, as Mike@Doranimated tweeted. One or more editors of a publication that aspires to be the insider’s guide to Washington, DC, read an approved for publication a story knocking Trump advisor Stephen Miller for his behavior in third grade.
Let that sink in a minute, and never forget it when you look at anything published by Politico.
Hat tip: Lauri Regan
Worst of all: this is from Politico, not the Onion, as Mike@Doranimated tweeted. One or more editors of a publication that aspires to be the insider’s guide to Washington, DC, read an approved for publication a story knocking Trump advisor Stephen Miller for his behavior in third grade.
Let that sink in a minute, and never forget it when you look at anything published by Politico.
Hat tip: Lauri Regan