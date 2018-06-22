When the left wins

If you think leftists are insufferable now, wait until they regain power. It is not enough that we disagree about the ideological path forward for our country; the left has ascribed animus to our worldview, and by extension, to us individually. Leftists alone care for humanity – we (in their opinion) are advancing its death. Watch the nightly news. We are Nazis, fascists, racists, homophobes, xenophobes, white supremacists, misogynists, and murderers. We are ripping children from their parents. Border Security is anti-immigrant. We and the NRA want dead children. Tax reform was designed to benefit the evil rich, at the expense of the poor. Health care reform will kill millions of Americans. Being tough on North Korea is reckless, but willingness to discuss the surrender of nuclear ambitions is more reckless still. Education reform is intended to suppress people of color. Christianity is hatred toward women and gays. Opposition to climate change prognostications is science denial.

Hyperbole and projection much? Ascribing evil intentions to our worldview justifies their actions – any action, up to and including violence.

Antifa (photo credit: Flickr). When reason (and sanity) has been abandoned, how does one bridge these ideological divides? In my opinion, our political and ideological divide will never be bridged. Our saving grace is that we conservatives currently hold a small majority of the political seats of power. If and when the left regains power, do not think for a minute that leftists will work to bridge our differences. No, when they regain power, expect draconian measures to suppress the open expression and the living out of our worldview. We err in thinking that because we've had constitutional protections, those protections will continue in perpetuity. Throughout history, cultural and political systems have been overcome by revolution, mob rule, military coup d'état, and the ascension of democratically elected despots. We are in the early stages of the coming leftist epoch (what Christians refer to as the Tribulation Period). Among Deep State sabotage; the lying Media-Industrial Complex; energized radical mobs; manipulative social media platforms; and a woefully ill informed, emotionally manipulated electorate, I believe that our constitutional republic is approaching its eventual demise. Historic low unemployment figures – won't matter. A de-nuclearized Korean Peninsula – won't matter. A decimated ISIS – won't matter. A growing economy – won't matter. Perpetuated lies, the manipulation of thought, the dishonesty of narrative, with an appeal to a brighter, peaceful future will be the campaign promise that will be used to assuage our angry, divisive nation. The left (and its media sycophants) will present the Democrat candidate as one who will bring hope and change (and rainbows) to a dark, gray, and angry (read: Republican) world. The rainbows will turn to storm clouds shortly after victory, followed by suppression of free speech, severe limits on gun ownership, and regulations against Christians and other people of faith (save Muslims), eventually followed up with re-education camps and prisons for those who don't "fall in line" and open attacks against those who don't comport to the newly empowered cultural-political elite. I hope I am wrong.