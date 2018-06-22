The Obama-Russia cyber-attack stand-down

Since the media has had almost endless coverage of supposed Russian collusion and Russian meddling in the 2016 election shouldn’t we get wall to wall coverage that the Obama chief cyber official was ordered to stop investigating Russia’s attack on the election months before the election?

The Obama White House’s chief cyber official testified Wednesday that proposals he was developing to counter Russia’s attack on the U.S. presidential election were put on a “back burner” after he was ordered to stand down his efforts in the summer of 2016. They came during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing into how the Obama administration dealt with Russian cyber and information warfare attacks in 2016, an issue that has become one of the more politically sensitive subjects in the panel’s ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election and any links to the Trump campaign.

I heard Senator Durbin on the news talking about how dangerous Russian meddling is today and saying that the current government is not doing enough to thwart the election interference.

We have been told how tough Obama was on Russia (even though the media knows he told Russia he would be flexible) and the FBI, CIA, Justice Department were so concerned about Russian collusion in 2016 that they had to get court orders to spy on people around Trump. But now we know that the cyber security investigation was ordered to be stopped months before that. Does that make sense?

The Intelligence community and Justice Department were so concerned about Russian meddling that they only watched one candidate. Does that make sense?

The Intelligence Community and Justice Department cared so much about Russian meddling and hacking that they didn’t even analyze the DNC’s computers, but with zero analysis by our government they blamed the Russians. Does that make sense?

I wonder if the Cyber Security Chief was ordered to stop two years ago because there was actually no evidence they could actually pin on the Russians, but the monitoring of Trump and anyone who associated with Trump continued. It sure looks like the Obama administration was targeting Trump and not the Russians doesn’t it?

I anxiously await (sarc) CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WP, ABC, PBS, and NPR to call Adam Schiff, Durbin, Schumer, Warner and Pelosi on to explain why the cyber security chief was ordered to stop the investigation of Russian hacking months before the election, yet the targeting of Trump and unmasking of names of people surrounding Trump and leaks continued. I bet they will have a really good answer.