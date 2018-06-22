Lawsuit alleges abuse against illegal teens at detention facility...during Obama years

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges horrific abuse of teenage illegal aliens at a detention center in Virginia. In the AP story describing the abuse and the lawsuit, Donald Trump's name is mentioned four times.

Many of the children were sent there after U.S. immigration authorities accused them of belonging to violent gangs, including MS-13. President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited gang activity as justification for his crackdown on illegal immigration. Trump said Wednesday that "our Border Patrol agents and our ICE agents have done one great job" cracking down on MS-13 gang members. "We're throwing them out by the thousands," he said.

The connection between Trump and the abused kids (most of whom are apparently not MS-13 gang members) is unmistakable.

There's only one problem with that: the suit covers abuse during 2016, before Trump was elected president.

PJM's Caleb Howe:

On Wednesday night, the Associated Press ran an article that spread quickly Thursday morning across social media and other news outlets describing an horrific story of unbelievable abuse of minor immigrants in the custody and care of the United States government. Dubbed "Abu Ghraib for eighth-graders" by a Daily Beast reporter, the allegations in the explosive story included children being handcuffed, beaten, left in solitary confinement and, unimaginably, even worse. In that Associated Press article describing these terrible and outrageous conditions, President Donald Trump's name came up four times. It makes sense that Trump and his immigration policy would be a part of the story, considering the news of the last week regarding family separation and the detainment and detention of minor children. However, the allegations in this article covered a time period prior to Trump ever taking office. The specific court case cited involves alleged incidents occurring before and during 2016, when Trump was still on the campaign trail and we had a different president.

Incredible, yes? It gets even fakier.

That president, Barack Obama, was mentioned exactly zero times in the article.

Not surprisingly, a number of prominent lefties were quick to jump on the Trump administration for allowing this abuse to happen.

Eventually, the AP altered the story slightly:

In court filings, lawyers for the detention facility have denied all the allegations of physical abuse. The incidents described in the lawsuit occurred from 2015 to 2018, during both the Obama and Trump administrations.

One more blatantly anti-Trump angle to this story; it isn't new.

What's worse is that there was no new "news hook" to bring this story up as "breaking" on Thursday. In fact, the last activity on the case was in January. The next hearing isn't until July.

We shouldn't lose sight of the horrific nature of this story, which details some awful treatment of teens. People should be held accountable for the abuse.

But the blatant partisan spin given to this story by the AP should also be noted, and the wire service should be called out for its extraordinary bias.