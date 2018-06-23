The mainstream media's immigration hypocrisy

"We have to send a clear message: Just because your child gets across the border, doesn't mean your child gets to stay. We don't want to send a message that is contrary to our laws or that will encourage more children to make the dangerous journey." – Hillary Clinton on CNN, 2014

When will journalists start having enough respect for themselves and the public to report the truth about the laws that politicians from both parties passed that Trump is trying to enforce along with facts about how Obama, Bush, and Clinton talked about immigration and handled the law? It is especially pathetic that the media obviously know about the detention facilities during Obama and act as though Trump were the first president who separated children from their parents who violated our laws.

Did the immigration advocates and media protest in outrage? Did Hillary, Michelle, and Laura write about how un-American and cruel this was? Now here's Obama in 2016:

The American people are a welcoming and generous people. But those who enter our country illegally, and those who employ them, disrespect the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked. Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws

Bill Clinton in 1995, as Democrats cheered:

All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public services they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That's why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, where is the Chuck Schumer who said this in 2009?

"The American people are fundamentally pro-legal immigration and anti-illegal immigration," Schumer explained at the conference. "We will only pass comprehensive reform when we recognize this fundamental concept." "The following seven principles are all based on this concept and comprise what I believe to be the framework for a bill that can receive overwhelming and bipartisan congressional support," he said. "First, illegal immigration is wrong," Schumer declared, "and a primary goal of comprehensive immigration reform must be to dramatically curtail future illegal immigration."

There's other stuff, too, particularly in the high-and-mighty press.

There are plenty of pictures available of detention facilities during Obama's eight years from this 1996 law, so why aren't the supposedly outraged journalists showing them now, or why didn't they show them when Obama was in office if they care as much as they say they do?

Did former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Laura Bush write about how un-American and cruel that was? Did the media endlessly show the photos of the facilities to lower Obama's and Democrats' poll numbers since there was an election coming up?

Will Time Magazine apologize and pull the issue showing a little girl crying looking up at Trump, since she wasn't actually separated from her mother?

Will Facebook refund the $18 million that was raised with a fraudulent picture as it pretends to care about fake news?

Will Dick Durbin apologize to Trump for calling him a racist for using the term "chain migration" when Durbin was using the term in 2010 and all for getting rid of chain migration, or was he lying when he was trying to get the DREAM Act passed?

Is it any wonder that so many people don't trust the media, are dropping their newspapers, and believe that so much of the news is fake when there are so many examples of obvious false stories and when a significant majority of the supposed news stories today are just Democrat talking points meant to destroy Trump and his agenda in order to elect Democrats and implement their agenda?