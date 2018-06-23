Maybe CNN wants its ratings back

Just a few days ago, Heather Wilhelm spoke for many of us who used to watch CNN and now can't take it seriously anymore:

Over the last few months, we've seen CNN collapse in the ratings and the rankings among viewers.

I'm old enough to remember when CNN was taken more seriously, back in the day when the booming voice of James Earl Jones grandly announced "THIS ... IS CNN." Today, however, when it comes to the ratings, the supposedly middle-of-the-road CNN wildly trails its openly ideological rivals Fox News and MSNBC. It almost brings to mind the advice found in the Book of Revelation: "Would that you were either cold or hot! So, because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth."

I don't know about the spitting part, but lots of people are flipping channels or reading a book at the airport.

That's why I found this interview so interesting. Someone over at CNN has finally decided to challenge a Democrat: "CNN to Dem Senator: Did You Object When Obama Kept Unaccompanied Illegal Kids in Cages?"

It was a good and honest question. There was not a lot of noise or concern when we saw those photos from 2014-15. No one was crying or shouting when it happened under Obama!

Maybe the question was just a fluke. Or maybe someone at CNN has gotten a memo from one of the bean-counters about the ratings. The memo might read something like this: Hey, act like a journalist and we may get our ratings back. Otherwise, we may all find ourselves sending FOX our résumés!

Yes, I watch FOX, but I wouldn't mind if CNN would give me a good reason to check it out. The 24-7 anti-Trump attacks are not working!

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.