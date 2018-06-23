The left drops the masks

The left has taken off its masks now for the whole country to see. They are the new party of hate, who will use crisis – promulgating real crises or creating crisis – in order to advance its vile agenda. The left now exists to hate its own country, and many of its acolyte now openly root for its very demise. The left is willing to do anything to destroy President Trump. Leftists scorn his success, loathe his low unemployment numbers and despise his booming economy. All are a reminder of what a complete failure Obama was. Trump's destruction of ISIS reminds them how weak Obama was. Trump's love of country and the U.S. military reminds them how unpatriotic and treasonous Obama was.

Every Trump success reminds the left what a failure their ideology is and has become. The modern-day left now march in lock-step, all hiding their eyes while purposely clogging up their deaf ears, refusing to see or hear the progress Trump makes every single day. Trump's banter and interaction with the people of this country at rallies repulses the elite bunch of pseudo-intellectuals, mainly because this connection with everyday people reminds them of how phony they are.

MSNBC screen grab. The left is out of ammunition. Hating Trump every day without pause has put the spotlight on the odium leftists have become: people with no solutions or any answers, most now just promoting a destructive means to their ends. Nothing is off limits anymore to people who no longer are capable of using logic or reason. They are the epitome of empty souls who just cling to hate, because this is the only thing they know now. The left and the party of hate are choosing to now promote violence and are planning a summer of hell. It is their last desperate gasp of pathetic vitriol. They are finished; their cult-like devotion to a failed ideology has pretty much guaranteed their failure. The current modern-day Venezuela speaks volumes. The Trump train rolls on in America, Americans are winning, the middle class is back and the globalists are finished.