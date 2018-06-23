What's with Fox News, and why is it moving left?

I used to enjoy watching Fox News with news host Bret Baier, which was a great remedy to ABC, NBC, CBS, etc. But not all that much anymore, because it seems to be going left. (Correction: Fox News ratings are not declining, as earlier indicated, and FNC has been #1 in cable news for 22 weeks in a row .)

I see it in places I'd never expect. Take Baier. Recently, Baier said he has a tough time explaining Sean Hannity. Bret has been moving left just like the Wall Street Journal's editorial page has. (The news section has long been hopelessly left-wing.)

Why are Baier and so many others acting so out of character? I think it's because all those people obviously want to be liked by their peers and don't care about their viewers. Instead of giving us any sort of balance in the news, they are rapidly coming to resemble their peers.

How about a tough time explaining Juan Williams? Does Baier have a tough time explaining Williams?

Tonight, Baier had Mort Kondracke, a leftist, on his show, whose first comment was to call Trump a racist and a xenophobe.

Then Fred Barnes, who works for Weekly Standard, which has been anti-Trump since 2015, came on.

After that, we got treated to Mara Laisson from NPR, which is an openly far-left organization.

OK, he did have Byron York.

But it seemed like just a nod to the right, and it wasn't enough, given what Fox's competitors are putting out. What's more, we know the network is in some kind of civil war with itself over these very ideological issues. Read this here.

Now we have no channel to watch on the nightly news that gives any sort of balance.

Image credit: T.J. Hawk via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Story has been updated based on an editing error about circulation.