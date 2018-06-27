The good economic news keeps coming

The lowering of corporate tax rates was intended to bring lots of money back to the U.S. to help our economy. It is working very well. In the first quarter a record of over $300 billion came back yielding $46 Billion to the federal government. In 2017, before the tax cuts only $38 billion came back Whether corporations save the money, pay additional taxes, invest the money, share some with workers or give it to shareholders it is all more beneficial to everyone in the U.S. than leaving it in other countries. Here is what Fox News, one of the few outlets that notices such things, has in its headline:

There is a tremendous amount of good news on the economy and it is getting little attention so I thought it would be good to highlight some of it.

Fox goes on to report:

Despite President Trump's tit-for-tat trade barbs, America’s CEOs are not wasting anytime in taking advantage of his tax reform plan. Over $300 billion was repatriated to the U.S. in the first quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) -- the most on record. By comparison just $38 billion was repatriated during the same period a year ago

Over 300,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since Trump took office despite Obama (and others) saying manufacturing jobs were lost for good, and who did nothing to bring them back. It is obvious that when manufacturers are so upbeat they are confident enough to create jobs and raise wages, something good is going on. And the money they are making will flow throughout the economy. Look at this:

The National Assn. of Manufacturers reported that the results of its quarterly NAM Manufacturers’ Outlook survey show optimism increased to 93.3% during Q1 2017, a record high in the survey’s nearly 20-year history. The rise corresponds with an increase manufacturing activity, NAM noted, and is based on widely shared confidence that the administration of President Donald Trump will provide relief from government regulations, tax reform, and significant investments in U.S. infrastructure. NAM is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, and represents more than 14,000 small, midsized, and large manufacturers in every industrial sector, in every state.

Before President Trump was elected in November 2016, back in the days when everyone thought Hillary Clinton would win, only 30% thought the country was headed in the right direction. Now the number is 42% and is higher than at any point during President Obama’s eight years. Look at this, from Rasmussen:

Forty-two percent (42%) of Likely U.S. Voters now think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending June 21.

The labor statistics are better than anyone predicted and economic growth is much higher than we were told was possible. It is clear that the results are because of Trump’s tax cut and tax reform policies along with his significant cuts in regulations. There are some journalists and Democrats who say Obama’s policies set up Trump, but that is laughable. If his policies were responsible, why didn’t they predict this growth when he left office instead of predicting that the economy would collapse under Trump? Obama’s policies gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years and no amount of rhetoric and rewriting history will change that.

Here's another piece of good economic news, from NewsMax:

State of the American Worker Has Never Been Better Everyone knows the joyous statistics, of the lowest unemployment rate in two decades, the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment rates in three decades (at least), a record number of Americans today who are working, and 5 million bonuses paid out to middle-income Americans this year. The good news goes beyond the headline numbers. Almost 800,000 construction, manufacturing and mining jobs have been created since Trump's election. These are the blue-collar and middle-class jobs that had been flat or disappearing for years. Last week, the National Association of Manufacturers found that 95 percent are optimistic about the future. More than 4 in 5 in the survey said they plan new investment because of the tax cuts. The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data show 6 million unfilled jobs and a shortage of workers to fill them. This is the very definition of a tight labor market and will most likely lead to higher wages and bonuses to workers. It is already having this effect. In some parts of the country, employers are paying signing bonuses of up to $25,000 for welders, pipe fitters, engineers and truck drivers. "We've probably never had a situation like we have today, where the demand (for workers) is strong and capacity is constrained," says Bob Costello, chief economist of the American Trucking Associations.

I do look forward to Democrats campaigning throughout the country against Trump’s policies. I think they should brag that they want bigger government, more taxes and more regulations and that they believe that minorities and the young would be better off if they were dependent on the government than if they are given more opportunities to move up the economic ladder as Trump and the Republicans have given them. I also think that they should tell the public that they shouldn’t have the freedom to decide what type of health insurance to buy because the government knows best.

The Democrat campaigns should be very successful, especially in the 85% of counties Trump won in 2016.

Instead of honesty, we will see Democrats and the media campaign by pretending they want to cross the aisle and unite with Republicans. They do not mean that, and I do not believe the majority of the public throughout the U.S .will believe them. The Democrats will try to hide the violence pusher, Rep. Maxine Waters, and “Crumbs” Pelosi from the public as much as possible, but I don’t believe Trump will let them.

The very rich liberal celebrity, Bill Maher, estimated worth $100 million, and with a salary of $10 million, sees the good news on the economy, and well, he is rooting for a recession so Democrats will win this fall. Liberals like Maher, journalists and other Democrats always pretend they care about the poor, middle class and minorities but they would rather have the economy collapse than have minorities and the poor see that capitalism, economic freedom and allowing for people and businesses to keep more of their money is the best path out of poverty to prosperity. Maher and other Democrats need the poor and minorities to believe that Democrats and the government are their savior and the sole goal of Democrats is to get votes, not lift up the poor and minorities.

Journalists have cared a lot more about the Democrat agenda than facts for a long time and they will do their best to hide the good news on the economy from the public but there is so much good news throughout the country and for all economic classes, races and sexes that it will be impossible to hide the news through the 2018 or 2020 election.