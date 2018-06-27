US named one of the top ten 'most dangerous countries for women'

The mirth is entirely unintentional, even though it's hard to believe that someone isn't pulling the leg of the international community.

A study released by the Thomson Reuters Foundation reveals that, for the first time, the United States has been named one of the top ten most dangerous countries for women.

The study asked 550 "women's experts" which countries are the "most dangerous for women and which country was worst in terms of health care, economic resources, cultural or traditional practices, sexual violence and harassment, non-sexual violence and human trafficking,"

Leading the list is India, with its rape gangs and a culture that degrades women. Not far behind in the top 10 are Afghanistan and Syria.

CBSNews:

The foundation said the U.S. placement on the dubious list was down largely to the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns increasing awareness of sexual violence and intimidation of women in the U.S. in the wake of the criminal allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. "People want to think income means you're protected from misogyny, and sadly that's not the case," Cindy Southworth, of the Washington-based National Network to End Domestic Violence, told the foundation. "We are going to look back and see this as a very powerful tipping point[.] ... We're blowing the lid off and saying '#Metoo and Time's Up'."

Do we really want this woman and others who think like her defining "sexual harassment" for the rest of us? That alone makes the list laughable.

According to the survey, which was last carried out in 2011 and did not then rank the U.S. among the top 10 most dangerous nations, India is the most perilous country for women right now. The survey noted that Indian government data shows reported crimes against women were up 83 percent between 2007 and 2016. During that year, there were an average of four rapes reported every hour in India. India has seen a series of horrific attacks on women in recent years, the most recent example being five female activists working to raise awareness of human trafficking who were gang-raped at gunpoint in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand just last week.

The list of the ten most dangerous countries for women has some glaring omissions:

1. India

2. Afghanistan

3. Syria

4. Somalia

5. Saudi Arabia

6. Pakistan

7. Democratic Republic of Congo

8. Yemen

9. Nigeria

10. United States

Iran stones women to death for adultery and, like almost all Muslim majority countries, considers women little better than cattle. Egypt's fundamentalist Muslims – a majority of the country – are equally hostile to women. Iraq, the Gulf States, even Turkey feature cultures and traditions that degrade and brutalize women. Yet the US, with our Constitution and rule of law, is worse than they?

I could cite at least a half-dozen other countries in Africa and elsewhere where women are brutalized. Yes, domestic violence and sexual harassment in the workplace are a problem in America, but they are not countenanced by the government, and there is a legal system that tries to protect women.

This leads one to speculate on just who these 550 "international women's experts" are. How many are Muslim men – or women – who believe it's just peachy for women and girls to walk around in a burlap sack? Or how many think female genital mutilation is A-OK? Or how many think "honor killings" are justified? Or how many think throwing acid in the face of a woman who "dishonors" the family is a just punishment?

Anti-Americanism plays a large role in this ranking, as those with less than stellar records on women's rights seek to scapegoat the U.S.

The hysteria being ginned up by the #MeToo and Times Up movements has reached peak idiocy with this "survey."