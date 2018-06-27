Pure hate is on Maxine's side

In early November of 2016, the progressive left in America felt itself at perihelion – so close to the sun that they could reach out and touch it. Today they are in a quickening descent whose contrails are ugly and fraught with danger. It is at this moment in a political movement, when death is most certain, that a demand for purity is submitted.

Maxine Waters and other adherents to the dying progressive cause have openly advocated for the harassment of those whose political purity may be questioned. The targets are cabinet members, press secretaries, and ICE agents, just to mention a few. The targets are always conservative in political viewpoint. Historically, this is when all hell breaks loose. Shunning becomes tedious and seemingly ineffective, so tests, such as bound submersion, are invented to assure purity. Jail time doesn’t assuage a mob’s taste for blood and so the guillotines are sharpened to safeguard purity. Aryan masters recoil from less than pedigreed breeding and, after proper guidelines defining purity are drawn up, the camps open for business. Margaret Sanger was an early proponent of enforced purity over natural selection. Waters and crew have no policy victories to prop up their arguments. Everything they touched became a muddle, from immigration policies to foreign relations to inner city streets and schools. Trump was voted in to clean up their mess. They are a wounded dog lashing out. As it falls rapidly and blinded into the historical trash heap from whence it sprang, the left can no longer distinguish political protest from political persecution. Solutions carry no weight when the real intention is to inflict pain and punishment upon those who are different from them. There lies the core of our problem; the left fears and hates those who are different from themselves. As their movement approaches death, a certain derangement has set in. The delusions of the left begin to reflect a Kamikaze spirit, a six-year-old’s sullen “You will miss me when I’m gone” attitude. They paint themselves as white-hat heroes riding off to certain death for a glorious cause. The left’s animosity has risen to the top. From magazine covers that lie to complaints about what’s written on a jacket, the progressive ideological garden whose roots were formed in a subterranean mixture of sophistry and hate has now blossomed into a visibly disfigured monster that openly intends to victimize half of the nation. Restaurants and movie theatres are where the persecution starts, where it ends is anybody’s guess. As Water’s puts it, God is on her side. That opens up infinite possibilities. What should scare us is that her “god” is comfortable with malevolence in the name of purity. Image courtesy of Flickr