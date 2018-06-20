Separation was the law before President Trump

Rush Limbaugh said it best. He opined that the reason why Democrats are mad is not that kids are being separated from their parents. Rather, they are mad because a law (mandating separation) that has existed since Presidents Bush and Obama is now being enforced by President Trump. Limbaugh also wisely opined that it was not the United Stated that was separating children from their parents. Rather, it was the parents who illegally sent their kids alone to the United States, or who entered the country illegally, who led to the separation. In other words, separation was an effect of illegal conduct and not a cause. Democrats and some Republicans will find it difficult to argue with the fact that the laws of separation existed well before President Trump took office. Some of the time frames (i.e., for holding children) might have been a little different, but otherwise, the laws were the same. (See 116 Stat. 2205.) This "crisis" did not start after President Trump implemented the "zero tolerance" policy. To the contrary, it started when families and children tried to enter the country illegally and were not stopped from doing so.

While it is troubling seeing children separated from their families, Congress can fix this. However, any potential "fix" should not alter or negate President Trump's tough immigration policies. These policies are necessary for many reasons. While Democrats will likely criticize President Trump for his tough stance on immigration, this should come as no surprise. Democrats want open borders. They want people coming into the country (legally or illegally). As a matter of fact, in 2015, for example, fifty-three percent (53%) of Democrats thought taxpaying illegal aliens should have the right to vote. Democrats were also upset when President Trump announced that the 2020 U.S. Census would include a question about citizenship status. Hours after the Trump administration announced that the 2020 U.S. census would include a question about citizenship status, Democrats vowed to fight it in Congress and the courts, saying the query will scare away respondents who fear immigration enforcement and that it will yield more political power to the GOP. The recent immigration and border crisis is troubling. Nobody likes to see children separated from their families. Let's not deceive ourselves, however. The separation issue is not new. It existed before President Trump took office and is the result of porous borders and laws that were not enforced. Democrats have pounced on this issue and have politicized it by blaming President Trump. This should come as no surprise and is a common tactic of theirs. Once this issue is resolved, the Democrats will simply find another issue to attack and politicize with the hope that something sticks. If it is as politicized as this one, it too, will likely fail! Mr. Hakim is a writer and a practicing attorney in Florida. His articles have been published in the Palm Beach Post, Sun-Sentinel, Florida Jewish Journal, American Thinker, and other online publications. https://thoughtfullyconservative.wordpress.com https://eladhakim.contently.com/?public_only=true Twitter: @Elad3599