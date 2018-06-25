Obama’s ethics chief criticizes Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Walter Shaub, ethics chief during the Obama Administration, wrote that Sarah Sanders violated ethics rules because she used her government account to “condemn” the restaurant that refused to serve her. When I first read this story, I thought it was satire. Imagine, Obama having an “Ethics” chief. Almost as funny as Hillary having an ethics chief. As expected, this Obama Swampist criticized the brilliant and fearless Ms. Sanders for reporting on her government account that she was kicked out of a restaurant by the owner who obviously voted for Obama and Hillary. This is what passes for an ethics violation according to the Obama Swamp.

Shaub resigned in 2017 from the Trump administration, probably before he got fired. He referred to the USA as a “laughingstock” and is a persistent critic of President Trump. He fits in with the Swamp “resistance.” Shaub had no comment about the restaurant that refused to serve Ms. Sanders because she works for President Trump. It is acceptable Swamp conduct to attack President Trump and those who work for him by any means and under any circumstances. Ms. Sanders did not “condemn” the Obama/Hillary supporter who kicked her out. Sanders spoke the truth by saying: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.” I googled Shaub to see if he had any ethical concerns about: The ethics of Obama, Hillary, and Susan Rice lying about Benghazi, The ethics of Hillary selling part of our uranium to Russia for 140 million to her foundation, The ethics of Hillary using an unsecured email server with Obama’s knowledge, The ethics of Hillary paying Steele for a “dossier” of lies that was used by the Obama DOJ/FBI to get FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, The ethics of using the IRS to harass conservative groups, The ethics of Fast and Furious, The ethics of Obama palling around with Bill Ayers, an American terrorist, The ethics of the Obama DOJ/FBI taking a dive on the investigation of Hillary’s email scandal and Clinton Foundation, The ethics of the Obama DOJ/FBI trying to sabotage the Trump campaign, The ethics of Obama receiving money from Chicago fixer Tony Rezko to buy his house, The ethics of Obama getting a grant for a Chicago hospital that employed Michelle Obama at a salary of over $300,000 for a do-nothing job. The ethics of Eric Holder being found in contempt of Congress. Evidently if Mr. Shaub had any concerns about the Obama administration he kept them private. Maybe Shaub and the Dems/Obama want Rod Rosenstein to appoint Comey or Patrick Fitzgerald or Mueller to investigate this alleged breach of ethics.