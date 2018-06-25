Oops! BDS-supporters use picture of Jewish refugees to illustrate plight of Palestinians on World Refugee Day

The Jerusalem Post notes:

The picture COSATU posted of the Jewish refugees was taken in 1950 at a Ma'abarot transit camp, where tin dwellings were provided to house up to 220,000 residents.

Many Twitter users shouted, "Check your sources," using laughing emoticons and clapping hands.

"Your 2,000,000 members might be interested to know that’s a picture of JEWISH refugees after they were ordered out of their homes on Arab lands," said Sussex Friends of Israel. "Still, we appreciate you highlighting the fact that many Jews also had to flee their home."