Oops! BDS-supporters use picture of Jewish refugees to illustrate plight of Palestinians on World Refugee Day
Unintentionally making the point that Jews have been mercilessly persecuted and forced to flee their homelands for shelter in Israel, the BDS-supporting Congress of South African Trade Unions, representing two million members, attempted to mark World Refugee Day and gin up sympathy for Palestinians with a tweet:
Today we commemorate #WorldRefugeeDay— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) June 20, 2018
Palestinians are the largest and longest suffering group of refugees in the world says @BDSsouthafrica @UN @RTUKnews pic.twitter.com/PhOSyltcWG
The Jerusalem Post notes:
The picture COSATU posted of the Jewish refugees was taken in 1950 at a Ma'abarot transit camp, where tin dwellings were provided to house up to 220,000 residents.
Many Twitter users shouted, "Check your sources," using laughing emoticons and clapping hands.
"Your 2,000,000 members might be interested to know that’s a picture of JEWISH refugees after they were ordered out of their homes on Arab lands," said Sussex Friends of Israel. "Still, we appreciate you highlighting the fact that many Jews also had to flee their home."
The South Africans should also note that while Jewish refugees were enthusiastically assimilated into their new homeland of Israel, Palestinian refugees have been refused entry into the host Arab societies, and kept in "refugee camps," for about seven deacdes, leading to the world’s first status as "hereditary refugees."
But of course, BDS is not about facts. It is about Jew-hatred.
