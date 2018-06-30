Jay-Z puts fatwa on George Zimmerman's head, media mum

Jay-Z apparently added a line to a new release by the hip-hop artist Drake: "I got your president tweeting / I won't even met with him / Y'all killed X and let Zimmerman live / Streets is done."

In what may be the most reckless bit of leftist posturing yet, billionaire multimedia mogul Jay-Z has none too subtly asked his followers to kill George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin five years ago.

"X" refers to rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in South Florida last week. "Drake" was trending on Twitter Friday morning, as was "Scorpion," as was "Zimmerman."

The Jay-Z faithful got the message. One fellow posting on Twitter showed a GIF of a man sweating with the caption, "George Zimmerman tomorrow when he wakes up and half of Florida trynna kill him."

Some more sample responses:

"JayZ wants one of y'all to kill Zimmerman so he can do a documentary on you and release it exclusively on tidal. He ain't low."

"Y'all come hunt him down and kill Zimmerman then."

"Jay Z definitely just put a hit out on George Zimmerman."

"[Jay-Z] practically encouraging the streets to take out Zimmerman... yikes."

These tweets run on and on into the thousands. The tweeters did not misinterpret Jay-Z's message.

This would all be appalling enough, but beginning July 30, a six-part Jay-Z-produced documentary, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, will begin airing on the Paramount Network.

The series promises to retell the lies that launched the Black Lives Matter movement after Zimmerman's acquittal. One expects dishonesty, given that Jay-Z based the series on two dishonest books, Rest in Power by Martin's parents and Suspicion Nation by Lisa Bloom, NBC's legal correspondent and Gloria Allred's daughter.

One can forgive the parents, but Bloom's book is so conspicuously wrong in so many critical ways that it should have ended her career.

Jay-Z's call to arms, meanwhile, is so conspicuously menacing that it should end his career.

Spoiler alert: It won't.