Abolish ICE?

The new rallying cry for Democrats is "Abolish ICE." And it's not just far-left nut-jobs. U.S. senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris, and New York mayor Bill de Blasio, have all rallied to this flag. Democratic operatives across the country are busy printing t-shirts and banners and organizing protests and rallies in support of this idea. It's sort of ironic: the party of big government actually calling to eliminate a government agency. Well, rats! Why didn't we think of this? It never seems to have occurred to conservatives that you could just organize some protests and rallies and get rid of a government agency. There are all kinds of government agencies we would like to abolish. Let's see...there's the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Labor, and goodness knows how many others. But the first target has to be the Big Kahuna: the Internal Revenue Service. Once they are out of the way, the rest should be a cake walk.

Come on, Tea Party and conservatives everywhere. Let's get together and demonstrate to abolish the IRS!