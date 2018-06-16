Bottom line? Obama single-handedly ruined the FBI and the DOJ

Naturally, the political-media left that crowds out saner voices on television was quick as jackrabbits to announce that the FBI was vindicated by the I.G. report that was released on Thursday. "Nothing to see here, move along" was their mantra. But one only has to scroll through the list of columns posted at RealClearPolitics on Friday to grasp the abyss between the left and right re: the report. The report contained an executive summary that said, "We found no documentary evidence of political bias." That means they did not find written confessions by all those Trump-hating higher-ups at the once-great law enforcement agency. But the five-hundred-page body of the report is chock-full of extreme political anti-Trump mendacity. Why the hundreds of texts between several like-minded agents that reek of profound bias against Trump are not documentary evidence is a mystery.

Nevertheless, it is an indisputable fact that a cabal of conspirators on the seventh floor of the FBI building, led by Comey and McCabe, along with John Brennan (CIA), James Clapper (DNI), Sally Yates, and Rod Rosenstein at Justice coordinated their attempts to prevent Trump from winning the election by all manner of illegal means. Most likely, much of this was at the bidding and with permission of Barack Obama. Once Trump won, their focus switched to taking him out before he could be inaugurated. They hope still to see him impeached, despite the thriving economy, low unemployment, and possible rapprochement with North Korea. The New York Times continues to attack Trump, to accuse him of numerous crimes for which the paper's reporters have no evidence. Leftist voices of rage continue to defend Hillary, to claim she was not treated with sufficient deference, even as her many crimes were overlooked. Paul Manafort was sent to jail on Friday while Hillary and this bunch of crooks at the FBI and DOJ are walking free, complaining all the while that Trump should never have been elected. They've not learned a thing. They hate Trump and every person who voted for him with the "white-hot heat of a thousand suns." Like deluded Marxists in every nation they inhabit, this bunch feels entitled to reign over the rest of us. Their contempt for American voters and the law as written oozes off every page of that I.G. report. Their excuses for their criminal behavior are pathetic. Hollywood is on the same page as the media. Look no farther than Robert De Niro, that empty suit who used to be an actor. Even Piers Morgan recognizes the insanity of the celebrity left. So isolated in their bubbles of wealth and privilege, they do not seem to realize their public, profane tantrums are insuring GOP success in November and Trump's re-election in 2020. This I.G. report is only half, or maybe only a third of the whole story. Next will be Horowitz's report on the FISA warrants, the justification of which was invented out of whole cloth by the selfsame overlords who gave Hillary a pass. These are police state operatives, reminiscent of the Soviet Union, East Germany before the wall fell, and North Korea. They freely abused their power to surveil and spy on countless private citizens who had any connection, however flimsy, to Trump and his family. Mueller and his team of hired guns have nearly bankrupted many of the people they have targeted. There is a special place in Hell for this swarm of rats. Mueller's past record of horrific ethical lapses should have seen him disbarred years ago; his mistakes have cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. The same is true of several others on his hand-picked team of hit men. While the devious machinations of the Deep State are not new, it was the Obama administration, most likely Obama himself, who brought us to this low point, the wholesale corruption of the FBI and the DOJ leadership. Obama surrounded himself with like-minded globalist elites who thought no laws applied to them: Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Valerie Jarrett, the Podestas, Ben Rhodes, Jonathan Gruber, and more. Eric Holder was the most unprincipled attorney general, more even than John Mitchell, who served time in federal prison. We learned from the I.G. report that Obama lied when he said he learned of HRC's private server from the media. He knew because he, too, corresponded with her from a private email, just as Comey used a non-FBI email account. None of these people, not one, respected our Constitution or the laws meant to govern their agencies. This is what Obama did to America. He virtually destroyed the FBI, the CIA, and the DOJ by turning them into weapons with which to destroy his opponents. They learned their Stasi lessons well. President Trump's outsider ways are like blessed sunlight on these institutions that had been allowed to deteriorate and decay over the eight years of Obama rule.