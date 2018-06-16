A necessary question for IG Horowitz when he testifies Monday

IG REPORT BOMBSHELL: Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok texted his lover Lisa Page "we'll stop" Trump from becoming president pic.twitter.com/lFId8WMD5f

It is now known, thanks to the DOJ I.G. report, that instead of being "redacted," which is a dark line obscuring the text, the line was expunged with no traces in a turn-over of documents to Congress. This alone is evidence of a cabal in the FBI conspiring to obstruct Congress by withholding factual evidence from congressional oversight. Congress is "we the people," and the FBI is actually our creation. So when individuals with badges and guns empowered by the state threaten the future president of the United States, America is on the edge of a serious abyss of becoming a police state.

In a previous American Thinker blog, I suggested that the Secret Service be called in to investigate such a threat implied in "No. No he won't. We'll stop it."

It is not over the line to take Strzok at his word and find out exactly what he means.

I actually have some experience with the now-lost-to-history leadership of the FBI who truly lived by their motto of Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity. Calling in the Secret Service is not over the top based on my previous knowledge of FBI Counterintelligence teams' responsibilities in picking up credible threats to Americans. My respect for the FBI developed when I was investigating the Russian Mafia.

I went to the NYC Organized Crime Task Force as the House Rules Committee professional staff member assigned to investigate the pernicious influence of off-shore bribes to Clinton, Inc. I traveled to New York to share leads with an interagency law enforcement task force of federal, state, and local individuals all dedicated to taking down Russian organized crime. I was told taking on the Russian mob is very dangerous. A New York reporter writing on "The Money Plane," a cargo plane leaving every week for Moscow, had been targeted for death by the Russian mob. I was also told that the FBI had uncovered the threat and had warned him because it was a real threat to a courageous journalist.

Fast-forward today to the role of some bad actors in the FBI now warning about threats. How many nasty special agents and lawyers in the FBI would have means, motive, and opportunity to turn a blind eye in passing credible threats over to the Secret Service? Even potential of that occurring is a real problem and must be investigated. Assurances of the FBI investigating their own, especially after now having hard evidence of their obstruction in withholding pertinent information from congressional oversight, cannot now be taken for granted.

Having the Secret Service investigate the FBI on all this would send a powerful message to everyone that external diligence is mandatory in cleaning up such a lack of integrity and judgment.

One FBI lawyer texted that he was "devastated" by Trump's election and declared "Viva la Resistance!" and "I never really liked the Republic anyway." The same person became the "primary FBI attorney assigned to [Russian election interference] investigation beginning in early 2017," the I.G. noted.

Congress, meet the "Resistance" that an unknown FBI lawyer has joined in spirit. Words have meaning:

Trump's success confirms the bankruptcy of representative democracy. Rather than using the democratic process as an alibi for inaction, we must show that no election could legitimize his agenda. Neither the Democrats nor any other political party or politician will save us – they just offer a weaker version of the same thing. If there is going to be positive change in this society, we have to make it ourselves, together, through direct action. From day one, the Trump presidency will be a disaster. #DisruptJ20 will be the start of the resistance. We must take to the streets and protest, blockade, disrupt, intervene, sit in, walk out, rise up, and make more noise and good trouble than the establishment can bear. The parade must be stopped. We must delegitimize Trump and all he represents. It's time to defend ourselves, our loved ones, and the world that sustains us as if our lives depend on it – because they do.

Finally, people empowered with badges and guns should be asked by the Secret Service exactly what they mean and whom they plan to shoot. Again, words have meaning.

The agents also suggested in text messages on Election Day that there would be riots if Trump defeated Clinton. "You think HRC is gonna win right? You think we should get nails and some boards in case she doesn't," Agent 1 wrote. "She better win… otherwise i'm gonna be walking around with both of my guns," Agent 5 responded. [Emphasis added.]

I suggest that the senators questioning I.G. Horowitz ask him if he made a referral to the Secret Service, and if not, why not?

Americans should be grateful for the wisdom of our constitutional checks and balances. I am always optimistic that eventually all will be well, or as said in the Space Race, "A-OK!" as a nation, but we are not safe just yet.