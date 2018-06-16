Velvet glove for Hillary Clinton, iron hand for Paul Manafort

Legal experts say the 69-year-old former Trump campaign manager will probably spend the rest of his life in prison now, never seeing the light of day.

It's a hard case, because yes, it does appear that the charges have merit.

But there's a skeezy background to this that doesn't sit right with normal people.

The charges against Manafort come as a result of the appointment of a Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, who was tasked to look into the Trump campaign for evidence of collusion with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. The very fact that the appointment was made under false pretenses, with the tainted, Russian-assembled "Steele dossier" used as the premise, calls into question why this investigation should be going on at all.

Mueller, who is the kind of prosecutor who feels the drive to indict someone, anyone, to justify the existence of his Get Trump mission, with its lavish resources, has got himself a skin with Manafort.

Manafort in fact does seem to have colluded with the Ukrainians, the branch of them who were in bed with the Russians, and following the successful Obama-Soros-led revolt against their rule in 2014, saw his financials released by the anti-Russia opposition who took over when they overthrew the previous government. None of this would have come to light had there not been the tainted Mueller investigation, which not only had bad premises, but extraordinarily biased investigators.

Yet it hardly relates to Mueller's original mission of finding collusion with Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. Trump wasn't even on the political scene when Manafort was operating in Ukraine. Nor did his acts amount to colluding with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton, which is the Special Counsel's mandate.

This is not to say he should have gotten away with money-laundering or tax evasion, as he has been charged, but it probably shouldn't have come as a result of this.

That said, it's also unfair, given the context. Compare and contrast with the amount of pay-to-play that openly went on between the Hillary Clinton State Department and the Clinton Foundation or the tainted FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's illegal e-mails and the letting off of her Bleachbit and Blackberry-smashing staff, as well as the assorted perjuries of former FBI director James Comey, who seems to be getting a pass based on this week's Justice department Inspector General report. Compare and contrast to the tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and sitting Attorney General Loretta Lynch, back when Hillary was on the hot seat over her e-mails. What are we looking at here? What President Trump tweeted. Basically, the long arm of the law is there for any Republican who engages in white collar transgressions, while astonishing high crimes from Democrats and their allies go unprosecuted and unpunished. Very few transgressions from the Obama administration have ever been punished in any meaningful way, leaving Democrats as well as voters watching this with the impression that they alone are above the law.

It's amazing how this momentum keeps reinforcing itself in the course of events. Manafort is probably guilty of what he is charged with, but the draconian charges and punishment he'll probably get only raises questions about why so many Democrats who've done far worse things, yet are getting off scot-free. Call it the law, but don't call it justice.