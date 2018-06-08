AT vs. the Nazis

We've had several critical responses over the past few days to our new policy of curtailing comments on articles dealing with Israel, Jewish interests, the Holocaust, and related matters. Over the past few years, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the like have been engaged in what is obviously an organized effort to take over the comment threads of conservative (and possibly other) websites. In several cases, such as Zero Hedge and Taki's site, they have been undeniably successful. You can scarcely find an article on any topic on those sites where the comment thread is not heavily infected with attacks on "the Joos," whether relevant or not.

These dumb beasts have exerted heavy pressure on AT, annoying and frightening our Jewish readers and contributors, as well as giving the left ample (if absolutely bogus) "evidence" that AT is an "Alt-Right" site devoted to anti-Semitism and racism. (It would not surprise me to learn that many of these comments are in fact produced by left-wing boiler rooms financed by a particular individual long noted for his collaboration with Nazis.) This is intolerable, and AT will not tolerate it. It is extremely difficult to monitor all comments, which amount to several thousand or more each day. Therefore, we are cutting the Gordian knot where these topics are concerned. Let's not hear any wailing concerning "free speech" or "the public square" in response. As someone who was nearly shot by one of these would-be Stormtroopers two years ago, my zeal for protecting the 1st Amendment rights of the swastika boys is well controlled. We merely refer any dissenters to Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.'s dictum about "shouting fire in a crowded theater," and leave it at that. Note: If the comments to this piece go the route I think they will, be advised that the thread will be shut down immediately.