Past time for Andy McCabe to hit the road

It turns out that Andrew McCabe interrogated Gen. Mike Flynn, after which Flynn was ousted as national security adviser to the president. But Flynn had been a hostile witness against McCabe in a sexual harassment case, meaning McCabe had a conflict of interest and should never have been involved in any Flynn interrogation. No way was McCabe unaware of the conflict. This ain't beanbag. He hid it in his reports of the interrogation, actually changing the 302 forms that constitute the report (and changing which is illegal in itself). This is no penny-ante procedural crime that you get guys on when you got nothing else; this is major stuff.

Yet this little weasel had the gall to come out with an article in the WaPo just a few weeks ago about how shocking it all was – his fall from grace, how he never imagined his glittering career ending so fast and so grimly, how unfair it all felt, all those years courageously battling for truth, justice, and yada yada yada. Liberal brazenness knows no bounds. McCabe needs to just crawl into a sewer pipe to China – one so narrow that it rubs raw his elbows and kneecaps and he keeps banging his head on the top. The man appears to have no concept of what's meant by rules, following the law, fair play, justice, any of that. He just did whatever struck him at the moment. He could always paper over whatever he had to. Apparently, with James Comey at the helm and his direct supervisor, McCabe's judgment of the situation was about right. He got away with it for a long time and would have gotten away clean but for Anthony Weiner's computer. That bleepin' computer! We'd almost forgotten Lil Antnee. McCabe's real life in the FBI could be the basis for all manner of spy thrillers where the good guys turn out to be bad guys just when you were starting to trust them. Good cop/bad cop sans good cop. Think of it: bad cop/worse cop. Awful cop/horrible cop. Hey, why play fair when you can really put it to the other guys? Constitutions, laws, procedures, rules – old-fashioned and outta date. It's no fun when you can't gloat. This guy would have enjoyed himself at Abu Ghraib. Sewer pipe. China. Long and winding route.