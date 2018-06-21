A screaming rabid radical, employed by the Department of Justice

One of the activists who chased Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant Tuesday night over the Trump administration’s immigration policies is an employee of the Department of Justice, The Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed.

Members of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America crashed Nielsen’s meal with a demonstration full of chants and other outbursts. One of those participants, Allison Hrabar, actually works for the Trump administration — as a paralegal in the DOJ. “Kirstjen Nielsen, you’re a villain, locking up immigrant children,” activists can be heard saying in a video.

Now, you expect someone working at the Department of Justice to be an even-tempered person, someone concerned about fairness to all, whether on the right or the left, someone who actually believes in the law, and not someone who would politicize government, as Hugo Chavez did. Whoops, forgot - both Hugo Chavez and the activist involved in this protest, Allison Hrabar, are socialists, meaning, party over state, along with the end justifies the means.

It's really very amazing: a mob of baying, radicals, who illegally disturbed the peace of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and physically threatened her, actually had at least one government employee among them. Allison Hrabar, who goes by @allisoneroi on Twitter, and who according to her own identifier on her now-protected Twitter account, is not only a DoJ paralegal intern, but a Metropolitan District of Columbia steering committee member of her local Democratic Socialists of America, no doubt filling in their 'youth' slot, as well as 'insolent and vain,' a self-characterization she has since deleted, not wanting to embrace all that Millennial 'irony' anymore. The Democratic Socialists of America are an openly socialist group so extreme the only group that's more far-left than they are is the Revolutionary Communist Party. Supposedly, DSA is the 'safe' way to join the far left, given that they don't engage in the tire burnings, graffiti-sprayings, or glue-in-storefront-locks protest "actions" of their charming protest rivals. Yet here they were, trying to physically muscle a U.S. cabinet official from a restaurant.

Led by someone working for another cabinet official; aren't we getting third world these days?

Take a look at how similar Justice Department intern Allison Hrabar's Twitter profile picture looks to that of the screaming protestor captured in this YouTube screengrab from Time magazine here:

Similar indeed, and according to the Washington Examiner, she not only didn't deny her actions, she actually lauded them on Twitter, at least, until she protected her tweets. Must be some kind of public relations problem for her.

According to the Examiner:

Hrabar works at the Justice Department as a paralegal specialist, and said her activism was not part of her official work. She said she was exercising her First Amendment rights off the clock. “If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” she said. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.”

The protest was essentially a mob action intended to gather a bigger mob, and then let what happens, happen.

It didn't appear to be spontaneous, either, triggered by an informant in the restaurant itself, as the leftists claimed in press accounts. Given the numbers who showed up, the printed-out protest signs waved, and the organized chants (far leftists always deliberate, often for hours, on which protest chants they will use), the tipster claim is suspicious. One wonders whether someone like Hrabar, in her capacity as a DoJ employee, might have had access to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's schedule, and served her DSA masters as the internal informant herself, meaning, her activism "work" is getting a little edge from her "work-work." It's a suspicion that should be investigated, given the danger Nielsen was in and still is.

DSA is actually an organization that says it's been rapidly growing, what with the Bernie Sanders candidacy. and the ignorance of Millennials who haven't picked up a paper or, more likely for them, a Snapchat or Tweet, about the news of the late-stage socialism coming out of Venezuela. (Colombia's Internet-deprived shantytown dwellers have, but not this cossetted bunch). DSA's claim about being 'democratic' is very much belied by their Castro-style turba-mob 'repudiation' tactics, seen in their Nielsen protest. Over in Cuba, screaming mobs are used to drive dissidents from restaurants, too.

Now it appears that DSA has infiltrated the Justice Department and its agenda isn't persuasion, it's muscle. And extralegal activity, such as unpermitted protests carrying threats, is just fine for the people running the Department of Justice as our betters. J. Christian Adams has written a lot about the presence of extreme leftists at the DoJ, and apparently, they have gotten a foothold, have changed the corporate culture to place leftwingery above law itself, and they are now hiring all of their extremist friends. Seriously, how did this screaming fanatic ever get hired? Who hired her? How does she use her DoJ access and what is being done about her now?

Obviously, leftwing extremism, despite its commitment to politics over law, isn't a barrier to government employment anymore, any more than it is to getting into West Point. The only barrier now seems to be being a Republican. The picture painted raises questions as to when that department going to get hosed out.