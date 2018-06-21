Obama uses ‘World Refugee Day’ to pipe up on border apprehensions

Although no one has ever seen Barry Soetoro’s college transcripts or viewed his original birth certificate, the “ son” of Kenya began his post by reminding everyone that he was, “fortunate enough to have been born in America.” After re-establishing that crucial fact, Obama then invited Facebook readers to take an imaginary trip with him to Third World countries inhabited with future Democrat voters eager to disregard the laws of a sovereign nation.

On World Refugee Day (whatever that is), Barack Obama had an excuse to crawl out of his underground bunker to take stock of the kind of uproar he thrives upon. In a Facebook post , Obama, who views policies established by Trump as personal rejection, attempted to stroke his massive ego in the midst of a heated illegal immigration debate.

Without mentioning that his administration established detention centers, the purported smartest guy in the room began the tutorial on illegal immigration in the following way:

Imagine if you'd been born in a country where you grew up fearing for your life, and eventually the lives of your children. A place where you finally found yourself so desperate to flee persecution, violence, and suffering that you'd be willing to travel thousands of miles under cover of darkness, enduring dangerous conditions, propelled forward by that very human impulse to create for our kids a better life.

Isn’t America a constitutional republic established and protected by law? So why doesn’t America’s former chief law enforcer ever mention that lawlessness motivates illegal immigrants to make that “desperate” journey through “darkness and danger?”

Contextual truths aside, Mr. Obama, who doesn’t hear what he says, when he says it, continued with this stunning statement:

That's the reality for so many of the families whose plights we see and heart-rending cries we hear. And to watch those families broken apart in real time puts to us a very simple question: are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents’ arms, or are we a nation that values families, and works to keep them together?

Barack Obama has a habit of feigning concern for children when there is a policy he’s hoping to promote like gun control or open borders. What’s especially strange about his statement on illegal families is that every day American men lose families to a procedure Obama heartily supports – abortion. Families are broken apart by an act committed by women who destroy children that also belong to fathers that cannot save their offspring from a travesty that Barack Obama supports.

Moreover, while having the audacity to ask the question: “are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from parents’ arms?” Obama approves of America ripping full-term babies from the womb.

In his lengthy post, the illegal immigration advocate asked a question yet to be proposed by Democrats concerning the “heart-rending cries” of the 3,000 unborn American babies placed in biohazard bags and dragged to incinerators every day. And that question is: “Do we look away, or do we choose to see something of ourselves and our children?”

Barack Obama not only “looks away” but also encourages others to do likewise. Hearing rhetoric about valuing families almost makes one forget that this is a guy who is all for babies born alive in botched abortions being left to die without oxygen, warmth or hydration.

After touching upon the plight of tearful children and babies ripped from parent’s arms, rather than quoting Saul Alinsky, this time, “My brother’s keeper” waxed mystical saying:

Our ability to imagine ourselves in the shoes of others, to say, “there but for the grace of God go I,” is part of what makes us human. And to find a way to welcome the refugee and the immigrant – to be big enough and wise enough to uphold our laws and honor our values at the same time – is part of what makes us American.

Recently, in Sweden, a country that has welcomed in hordes of refugees and immigrants, a 21-year-old girl was stabbed 130 times and beheaded by a Syrian neighbor who believed she made a racist comment. So, the dead girl’s sister, who is currently in an insane asylum, might disagree with Obama’s proposition “to find a way to welcome the refugee and the immigrant.”

Moving on, Obama portrayed wading across the Rio Grande as equal to settlers who respectfully and legally came to America via the appropriate channels:

After all, almost all of us were strangers once, too. Whether our families crossed the Atlantic, the Pacific, or the Rio Grande, we’re only here because this country welcomed them in, and taught them that to be an American is about something more than what we look like, how our last names sound, or the way we worship.

Again, let’s not forget that, every chance he gets Barack Obama emphasizes race, ethnicity, religion, and sexuality. That’s why it’s disingenuous for him to write that “to be an American is about something more,” which, in essence, is Obama admitting that he’s un-American. In like manner, when it comes to American ideals, the very anarchy, chaos, and lack of respect for constitutional law Obama encourages on behalf of illegal immigrants is what dissolves nations rather than strengthens them.

When Barack asserted “To be an American is to have a shared commitment to an ideal – that all of us are created equal, and all of us deserve the chance to become something better,” was he saying that merely believing in equality and opportunity makes people sneaking over the border American?

Either way, while esteeming the “legacy our parents and grandparents and generations before created for us…[as]… something we have to protect for the generations to come,” Obama’s open border sentiments encourage the ruination of a nation our parents and grandparents built.

Nonetheless, according to all-knowing, wise man Barack Obama, “we have to do more than say ‘this isn’t who we are.’ We have to prove it – through our policies, our laws, our actions, and our votes” – and, most importantly, through the continued stirring of orchestrated crises that usher in the kind of sea change Americans would typically reject.

