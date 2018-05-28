Watching John Adams

As a naturalized U.S. citizen, I've always had a passion for everything about U.S. history.

A few years ago, I purchased the John Adams HBO series and watched the whole thing over a rainy weekend. It's amazing what you can do during a long "rain delay" theater.

I think the U.S. is the greatest nation in history. It has done more good for mankind than anyone else. Its sons have liberated millions, an important point to remember this weekend.

The U.S. economy has brought boundless prosperity to more people than anything else.

This great nation opened its arms to our family and gave us a chance at a new life. It has given me so much. Therefore, I don't stand quietly when people take cheap shots at the U.S.

Let me recommend that you revisit the John Adams series. It will cost you seven hours, but the dividends will be tremendous.

The main character is John Adams, our first V.P. and second president.

The series covers the Declaration of Independence (a great segment), his diplomatic trip to Europe, his service as V.P. and president, and the retirement years when he reconciled with Thomas Jefferson.

You cannot understand John Adams without understanding his amazing wife, Abigail. During their long and happy marriage, Abigail and John wrote an amazing number of letters. The letters have given historians so much background about the events and passion of that period. They tell the story of a man and a woman living in the early days of a new nation.

Here is a historical gem: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were two of the key players for independence. They died within hours of each other on July 4, 1826, or the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Watch it and reignite your love for the U.S. It may be wise for all of those who want to bring down statues to catch the series, too.

