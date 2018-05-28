Alert Number I-052518-PSA Foreign Cyber Actors Target Home and Office Routers and Networked Devices Worldwide Summary The FBI recommends any owner of small office and home office routers power cycle (reboot) the devices. Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide. The actors used VPNFilter malware to target small office and home office routers. The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic. Technical Details The size and scope of the infrastructure impacted by VPNFilter malware is significant. The malware targets routers produced by several manufacturers and network-attached storage devices by at least one manufacturer. The initial infection vector for this malware is currently unknown. Threat VPNFilter is able to render small office and home office routers inoperable. The malware can potentially also collect information passing through the router. Detection and analysis of the malware's network activity is complicated by its use of encryption and misattributable networks. Defense The FBI recommends any owner of small office and home office routers reboot the devices to temporarily disrupt the malware and aid the potential identification of infected devices. Owners are advised to consider disabling remote management settings on devices and secure with strong passwords and encryption when enabled. Network devices should be upgraded to the latest available versions of firmware.

Judging from the many comments posted on any site that picked up this story, there is a critical strain of mistrust running through the American bloodstream in regard to the FBI.

When installing new software, a computer has to shut down and reboot. It might occur to Americans that the reboot is designed to install spyware planted by the FBI. Today's FBI seems much more skillful at spying on innocent Americans than Russians or obvious potential mass killers.

Thank Comey and company that good Americans have lost faith in critical agencies like the FBI and CIA. Running around and crying "Russian wolf!" while spending tax dollars to "protect," only to later "investigate" Trump and then drawing some blurry distinction between a "spy" and an "internal informant" has cost them the support of the public.

People are accurately suspicious of the FBI. They doubt the agency's intentions and motives. This is a very sad commentary about the state of relations between government and citizens.

Let's rephrase the FBI warning in order to inform our community of further potential attacks upon them from the FBI.

The size and scope of the trust infrastructure impacted by FBI malfeasance is significant. The targets produced by several FBI actors were framed by at least one manufacturer of lies. The initial infection vector for this malfeasance is currently known but must be redacted to protect the FBI.

The public recommends a reboot for the whole FBI to temporarily disrupt the malfeasance and aid the potential identification of infected agents.

The FBI should also discontinue referring to anything they address to us as a "Public Service Announcement." Just call it an "announcement" and forget the "public service" part. It just sounds like another bad joke at our expense.