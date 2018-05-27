Marjory Stoneman Douglas revelation

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel publicly criticized Peterson for his inaction during the shooting that left 17 dead and others wounded, but he didn't fire the 54-year-old deputy, instead allowing him to resign. Local 10 News caught up with Peterson outside his home in Boynton Beach, where he is living on his $100,000-a-year public pension. The deputy, who had yet to face any media, simply turned and hurried inside, saying only, "Don't come on my property."

But now, a report that recently surfaced has some victims' families calling for a renewed investigation of Peterson for a case he handled four years to the day prior to the massacre. The case involved two 17-year-old students bullying a 14-year-old freshman, with one holding down the younger boy by his ankles while the other kicked the victim, grabbed his genitals and then took the victim's own baseball bat and began shoving it against his buttocks, simulating rape, through the boy's clothes.

One of those assailants, the boy who allegedly held down the victim, was Israel's son, Brett. Defense attorney Alex Arreaza, who represents shooting victim Anthony Borges, who was shot five times in the Valentine's Day massacre but survived, said the case could have led to felony charges.

"He could be charged with a lewd and lascivious, and I'm being conservative," Arreaza said.

Peterson claims in the report that it was a "simple battery" under the board's discipline matrix, and he decided to give both of the boy's attackers a three-day suspension.

"What is that? Is that like an alternative universe law?" Arreaza said. "What happens? Because you're in the school you don't have to obey regular laws?"

In fact, the disciplinary matrix includes "sexual misconduct" and "serious" battery, both of which, arguably, apply in this case.

"You will never see somebody grabbing somebody's crotch and poking some kid in the butt with a bat and getting a simple battery for it," Arreaza said when asked if he believed the sheriff's son received preferential treatment.