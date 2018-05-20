The rise of the Islamocrats

Muslims are embraced by the left as a natural ally, as illegal aliens and blacks have been for decades. More than 90 Muslims, nearly all of them Democrats, are running for public office across the country this year. Many are young and politically inexperienced, and most are long shots. According to the Pew report, fully two thirds of U.S. Muslims identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party (66%). Far fewer say they are Republican or lean Republican (13%), while one in five say they prefer another party or are politically independent and do not lean toward either major party. Muslim Americans' partisan composition is little changed over the last decade, and they remain much more strongly Democratic than the public as a whole.

Well, our leftist politicians, hungry for votes and devoted to the practice of political correctness, bend over backwards to accede to Islamists' demands. At the same time, Muslims will ally with leftist politicians, who will gladly cede some of their power to this group of enforcers so conservative politicians and Christians who advocate self-defense and sane social policies are kept out of office. Money that was once used to build mosques will now be used to buy politicians. Progressives have been rallying behind jihadist Linda Sarsour, an American-born Arab native, who was calling to wage jihad, a terrorist threat against the president of the United States and the White House staff. In reality, Sarsour has declared jihad (holy war) on the United States government and its people. That's the kind of people the current Democrat Party is cheering for. The Democrats have shown by both words and actions that they despise the U.S. Constitution. When it comes to the support of Muslims, they will not hesitate to hold the Bill of Rights over anyone who dares to accuse Islam and Muslims of wrongdoing. While crime and threats skyrocket, Islamized citizens will ignore the wrongdoing. They will look the other way for fear of retribution, honor killings, and punishments from those who uphold the Islamic requirement to seek revenge on anyone who dishonors or disagrees with Islam. Regrettably, a large segment of the population goes along with these nonsensical euphemisms depicting Islam. It is less threatening to believe that only a hijacked small segment of Islam is radical or politically driven and that the main body of Islam is indeed moderate and apolitical. Our liberal professors and universities claim that Islam is inherently good; the majority of Muslims are good; and only a small minority has hijacked the good faith of Muhammad by engaging in acts of intolerance, hatred, and violence. I agree: it is not uncommon to observe Muslims, anywhere in the world, who are indeed exemplary in many ways. They are kind, generous, and much more. But these are cultural Muslims who are, in effect, only part Muslim. The question is, why is it that the good Islam is not ruling in the world and the bad Islam is engulfing it in fire? Most Americans are bewildered as to why Democrats back Islamic ideology; honor their holidays and customs; and promote them as the religion of peace, knowing that Islam is not a religion of peace. In fact, it is an ideology of war. The answer is quite simple: the Democratic Party stands with anyone who hates America and the Republican party. History has proven that once Muslims have the majority, they institute sharia law and adopt their own legal system. A government within a government. Sharia is Islamic law – the disciplines and principles that govern the behavior of a Muslim individual toward himself and his family, neighbors, community, city, nation, and the Muslim polity as a whole, the Ummah. Similarly, sharia governs the interactions among communities, groups, and social and economic organizations. Sharia establishes the criteria by which all social actions are classified, categorized, and administered within the overall governance of the state. We are on a precarious path to lose our freedom and the American values we cherish. The Democratic Party is no longer the Party of Kennedy. It has become the greatest threat to our national security and our survival as a nation.