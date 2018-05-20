Iran's occupation of the Middle East

In truth, at the present time, especially after Iran's nuclear deal failure, the Iranian regime in its entirety is invested in its extensive meddling in the Middle East.

The Iranian regime has two "main characteristics." The first is exporting terrorism and warmongering. The second is the brutal repression of the Iranian people.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) plays the leading role in fueling major wars in the Middle East, including the current wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon.

The IRGC started its strategy of meddling in the region in 1990, following the establishment of the Quds Force. The regime's inner circles describe the Quds Force, considered an official IRGC unit, as the "center of an international Islamic army."

The Iranian regime's embassies in most Arabic and Islamic countries, especially Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, are specifically controlled by the IRGC, and all are assigned to pursue the IRGC's agenda and policies. Iran's ambassador in Iraq has always been a senior IRGC commander, such as the likes of Hassan Danaeifar, Iran's ambassador to Iraq from 2010 to 2017, who is an IRGC military officer.

Along with Iran's Intelligence Ministry, the IRGC is also involved in terrorist attacks abroad. These attacks include the 1983 U.S. Marines barracks bombing in Beirut and the 1996 Khobar Towers bombings in Saudi Arabia.

The widespread export of terrorism to the Middle East and Africa was once again acknowledged last September by Kazem Sediqi, a cleric and Friday prayer leader in Tehran.

"We conducted a revolution in Iran, but today we are defending in Syria; today our reputation is heard all over Africa, an altar is set up in Nigeria," he said.

According to reports obtained from inside the IRGC, the number of Guards' casualties exceeds 10,000, which has upset the group's stability, leaving it at a military, financial, and spiritual impasse.

President Donald Trump, last October, blasted the Revolutionary Guards as a "corrupt personal terror force and militia" of Iran's supreme leader that has "hijacked" large portions of the economy "to fund war and terror abroad."

Studying the Syrian conflict, which represents the largest active hotspot of the crisis, shows that the current catastrophe started in Syria after the IRGC entered the scene under the leadership of Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei.

The Iranian regime is the only war party that has marshaled 70,000 of the IRGC into Syria, spent $100B to continue the war, is paying salaries to over 250,000 militants to fight, and has established 18 logistic and operation centers inside Syria.

In short, the key to logically resolve the Syrian conflict for peace and security in the Middle East is to end the occupation of the Iranian regime in these regions.

After the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, announced that "eradicating the clerical regime's nuclear and terrorist threats means getting rid of the regime in its entirety."

"A regime based on the principle of velayat-e faqih [absolute rule of the clergy] cannot exist without terrorism, suppression, and weapons of mass destruction," the leader of the main opposition to the Iranian regime added.