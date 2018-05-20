Starbucks decides to turn its cafes into homeless shelters

When people go into a Starbucks, often the first thing they smell is roasting coffee. That's about to change. Starbucks, stung by phony charges of racism when two black men were arrested for camping out in a Starbucks without making a purchase, has changed its official policies. From now on, not only is anyone welcome to use a Starbucks bathroom without making a purchase, but the public is also welcome to come in and sit at tables and never buy anything.