Self-satire from the Washington Post

For decades, every time someone gets killed with a gun the media blames NRA and all of its members and essentially all gun owners. They always play off groups against each other but Trump is a problem because he goes hard after violent gang members.

It is a joke when people from the press write stories continually complaining about Trump going after MS-13 members and pretending that he lumps all immigrants into his description. It becomes self-satire when immediately below a headline accusing Trump of this thought-crime, the article’s lead paragraph goes on to do exactly the same thing.

Here is a screen grab of the headline and lead paragraph:

For the second time in his presidency, President Trump traveled to Long Island to talk about immigrants and crime. While the event in Bethpage, N.Y., was described as a “roundtable on immigration,” the chosen location, Trump’s opening comments and the assembled guests made clear that the focus was more specifically on the criminal gang MS-13 and tying their actions to immigrants more broadly.

Trump again smears a large immigrant community with the violent actions of a few people

