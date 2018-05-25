Armed citizen kills shooter at OKC restaurant
An armed citizen confronted a man who fired shots inside a restaurant and killed him, according to Oklahoma City police.
The shooter opened fire inside the establishment, injuring two people. As he was fleeing the scene, the armed bystander opened fire, fatally injuring the shooter.
A man walked into Louie's Grill & Bar and opened fire, striking two people. As the gunman was fleeing the scene, a bystander armed with a pistol confronted the shooter and fatally shot him outside the restaurant, Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Mathews told reporters.
"Right now, all I know is that it was just a good Samaritan that was there and looks like he took the right measures to be able to put an end to a terrible, terrible incident," Mathews said.
The shooter's motive is not known and his identity has not been confirmed.
Four people were injured during the shooting.
A woman and a girl were shot after the gunman walked into the busy restaurant. They were hospitalized and are expected to survive, Mathews said.
The mother and daughter were celebrating a birthday when they were injured, CNN affiliate KOCO reported.
A man broke his leg when trying to run out of the restaurant and a fourth person suffered a minor injury, police said.
Police detained "a large number of witnesses" and said "there is no indication of terrorism at this point."
Oklahoma has an expansive concealed carry gun law, although the governor vetoed a "permitless" gun bill earlier this year. Anyone doubting the efficacy of such laws need only look at this incident – an incident that is hardly isolated in states that have concealed carry permissions.
The bottom line is that people are alive today in Oklahoma City because of the foresight of our founding fathers, who realized that self-defense is one of the most important natural rights bestowed on people and that restrictions on that right are not only dangerous, but stupid.
