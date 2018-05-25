Time for the boys to come clean

The press has adored its "hyphen-gates" since 1973. Reporters are finding this gate much less pleasant.

With word that the Obama administration imbedded one, and possibly two, spies within the Trump campaign arrives a semi-new appellation for a government scandal: Spygate.

There is a wide band of gentle and wise Americans who recognize that almost every word James Clapper and John Brennan say is an obfuscating lie. They know that Comey is in on the lie and that Mueller is trying to perpetuate the lie. Our absurd press dives into the muddle by claiming that the plant was put in place to protect Trump. That is a lie barren of logic and rationality – the axiomatic whopper.

Some protection – Trump has been the target of investigations from the moment he took office.

Boys, do you really think intelligent Americans are buying this shipment of hooey?

It's time to get it all off your chest. Americans know you abused your power in an effort to destroy a legally elected president of the United States. You turned your back on all permissible precedent. You abandoned any sense of morality and decency as you ran roughshod over the American people. You might not like it, but our votes count, and we will be heard.

At this moment, the forgiving nature of the American people will probably allow them to walk away with a slap on the wrist. We know that the Democratic Party still carries enough clout to keep these lads out of prison, and we know that the gargantuan monster of government bureaucracy is always reluctant to punish insiders who abuse their power. The preferred option is an overgenerous retirement package. Lois Lerner is a good example of how government swindlers are punished.

But that train is leaving the station. There are limits as to how much corruption Americans will accept. Playing with our votes in a more outrageous manner than the Russians ever could is way beyond the point of toleration. Conservative America has been scorned and subject to a growing level of accepted hate since 1973; we have achieved total saturation with elites who claim the moral high ground and then covertly stoop to despicable use of our institutions.

Americans are not the bad guys; they never were.

Boys, somewhere along your perverse route of "public service," you became the bad guys. You are the black hats who shoot up the rights of others to steal an election, to steal away a president, and to steal democratic principles from a nation. You are the enemies of freedom and liberty.

They should step out of the way now and let our chosen president be our president. Soon there will be a massive demand for sentencing over retirement.

Coming clean is the best option. They should grab it while the grabbing is good. As one of these stooges said, it's like taking out an insurance policy.