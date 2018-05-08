Schneider schadenfreude surplus

For those who haven’t been following the story that broke yesterday, Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of the New Yorker published a blockbuster expose of Schneiderman’s alleged abuse of several ex-girlfriends, including “beatings, at least two death threats, violence racism, and threats to use the power of his office to pursue his prey,” as the New York Sun summarized.

President Trump famously warned us during the campaign that we may not be able to handle all the winning. But I am already running into a related non-problem: so much schadenfreude over the disgrace and resignation of New York AG Eric Schneiderman that I am overwhelmed with shameful joy in the richly deserved reckoning for an uber-hypocrite. Best of all, two separate groups are deeply compromised: abortion-worshiping feminists and the get Trump cabal.

Ed Straker covered the lurid language of Schneiderman toward his Sri Lankan girlfriend, whom he called his “brown slave,” in what Schneiderman excused as “role-playing” un the light of his pose as a feminist champion. The parallels with Harvey Weinstein, another purported feminist champion who used his support for abortion to justify sexual abuse of women are startling. It is, in fact, an old game for male sexual predators on the left. Schneiderman was playing this card as recently as 5 days ago:

A year before Roe v. Wade, I graduated from high school, went to Washington DC, and got a job working in an abortion clinic.



I learned an important lesson at a young age.



If a woman does not have the right to control her own body, she is not truly equal. She is not truly free. pic.twitter.com/pSHOeNReHr — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) May 3, 2018

And his useful idiots have lapped it up for years:

But there are serious political implications here beyond the embarrassing Senator Gillibrand and feminist sell-outs. Another member of the get-Trump cabal is biting the dust.

No one is above the law, and I'll continue to remind President Trump and his administration of that fact everyday. — Eric T. Schneiderman (@Schneiderman) October 11, 2017

Schneiderman joins Andrew McCabe and James Comey in needing to lawyer up for prosecutions that seem inevitable now. The Manhattan district attorney has already opened an investigation. Schneiderman has been working with Robert Mueller to indict the president on some state level beef where Trump’s pardon power does not work. Politico, last August:

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on its investigation into Paul Manafort and his financial transactions, according to several people familiar with the matter. The cooperation is the latest indication that the federal probe into President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is intensifying. It also could potentially provide Mueller with additional leverage to get Manafort to cooperate in the larger investigation into Trump’s campaign, as Trump does not have pardon power over state crimes. The two teams have shared evidence and talked frequently in recent weeks about a potential case, these people said. One of the people familiar with progress on the case said both Mueller’s and Schneiderman’s teams have collected evidence on financial crimes, including potential money laundering.

This morning in Fox & Friends, Judge Andrew Napolitano noted that Schneiderman took part in some of the meetings mentioned by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in their text messages.

Schneiderman has been an arch-enemy of Donald Trump for a long, long time. In a prophetic tweet from almost 8 years ago, Trump eerily forecast yesterday’s demise:

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone - next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

And even before this tweet, Trump teased that Schneiderman had revealed some incriminating news about then-President Obama and still-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo:

What did our very stupid & ineffective A.G. Eric Schneidean, during his trips to MY office, tell me about President Obama & Governor Cuomo? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2013

I suspect that in due time, we shall fund out what Scneiderman blabbed to citizen Trump five years ago.

