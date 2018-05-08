NY attorney general, a proud feminist, accused of keeping a 'brown slave'

But in this era of "#MeToo," the rules have changed. No longer can even liberals like Anthony Weiner sext and babysit at the same time. That's an ominous sign for New York State attorney general Eric Schneiderman, known to be a tireless fighter for women and minorities – and, most recently, for keeping a brown slave girl on the side:

What does a Democrat have to do to invalidate his social justice warrior credentials? Does letting a woman drown in a river cancel his SJW privileges? No, not where Teddy Kennedy was concerned. What about if he did unspeakable things with an intern and a box of cigars in the Oval Office? No problem there when President Clinton was involved.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called his Sri Lankan girlfriend [Tanya Selvaratnam] his "brown slave" and wanted her to refer to him as "Master," the woman says. "Sometimes, he'd tell me to call him Master, and he'd slap me until I did," Selvaratnam said. "He started calling me his 'brown slave' and demanding that I repeat that I was 'his property.'" She said that as the violence grew, so did his sexual demands.

The account of Schneiderman's abuse was echoed by several other women.

Schneiderman, for his part, has put forward a novel "Dungeons and Dragons" defense, claiming he was just role-playing with the women, as one would playing a knight at the county fair or pretending to be a droid at Comic-Con.

Mr. Schneiderman denied abusing the women, saying in a statement: "In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross."

Schneiderman is a liberal who loved showing his moral superiority to Donald Trump and standing up for oppressed women everywhere. He even sued Harvey Weinstein after it became fashionable to do so for sexually harassing women.

Assuming that the allegations are true, how can we bridge the disconnect between a man who claims to speak for women and minorities and at the same time has a cozy relationship with a "brown slave" on the side? Did Schneiderman secretly despise women and "brown people" but simply use them, rhetorically, in his quest for power? If SJWs like Schneiderman don't believe their own rhetoric, then who does?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.