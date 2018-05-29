Protesters in Iran favor Reza Pahlavi

Close to 40 years after the establishment of the Islamic Republic, the people cry for the Reza Pahlavi. This is reality as we all have witnessed in recent protests in Iran: people have been shouting for him to come back and save them from the brutal Islamic regime. Let's be clear on one thing, many people are under the assumption that Mr. Pahlavi's ambition is to revive the monarchy in Iran. Nothing could be farther from the truth. He has often asserted that his first and only goal is to free Iran from the hands of vicious mass killers: the mullahs and their cronies. He has no ulterior motive other than doing what he can to help his countrymen in Iran and his willingness to become the necessary catalyst to dislodge the current brutal regime.

He has been advocating a referendum for people to decide for themselves what type of government they desire. "Iranians are the ones who decide their own destiny and the future form of their government in a free and democratic referendum." During widespread demonstrations that swept across Iran in December and January, many protesters chanted slogans in support of the Pahlavi Dynasty and particularly praised what the dynasty's founder, Reza Shah the Great, Prince Reza's grandfather, did for his country. Mr. Pahlavi was only 17 years old when the so-called Islamic Revolution took place, the only heir to the crown of the Pahlavi Dynasty. "I left the day after my high school graduation with a couple of suitcases," Pahlavi recalls, "not at all able to imagine this would be the last day I would be in my homeland." Many Iranians, including this author, can relate to him. I left Iran at the same age. This thuggish revolt in Iran, better known as the Islamic Revolution of Iran, did not do anything for Iran except taking Iran back 1,400 years. There were never any questions about the Islamists denigrating Iran and exulting Islamic culture. More than four decades of rule by the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) have not only failed to achieve the security and well-being of Iran's people, but have ensnared the nation in a stifling theocracy where the rights of the governed are routinely violated for the benefit of the governing. The revolution of 1979 that brought down King Mohammad Reza Shah, by mostly Western powers, was quickly usurped by a religious autocracy. Today, with each passing day in Iranian streets, the popularity of Reza Pahlavi is growing. He has solidified his position as the only person capable of bringing change to Iran. People all across Iran call his name on a daily basis. They write his name on Iranian money, on the walls, on bridges, and on anything they can get their hands on to show their solidarity with this man. He has proven to be a highly knowledgeable and respected leader – not only to the Iranian population in Iran, but to many opposition groups abroad. "What I am calling upon is a process of civil disobedience," says Pahlavi, "which is a method of change. How? By bringing domestic pressure on the system. If enough people refused to cooperate, like Indians in India during British time, when they can paralyze the system by massive sustained labor strikes across the nation, that is not shooting bullets in the streets." In an exclusive interview with Newsmax, he stated: "America can help to empower a stable, just, and humane society for our Iranian people through moral support, and by not ignoring us. It is particularly urgent to aid us in establishing a free media and an open internet which demand government transparency. Such access to communications has driven dramatic changes in global societies over recent decades." Mr. Pahlavi has shown by words and action that transition from the present failed Islamic regime to a democracy is the central objective of his mission. Vital to the success of the effort is the abandonment of old suspicions, parochial thinking, and scheming for special privileges for any individuals or groups. Goodwill and work for the common good is required of all. This new way of thinking is a new paradigm shift from the destructive ways of the past. In short: The U.S. government as well as Europeans must stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people to end the Islamic nightmare, which has cast a cloud of terror over the past forty years. This is a momentous era. You have two choices: stand with the freedom-loving people of Iran and the leadership of Reza Pahlavi, or step aside. The people of Iran have already made up their mind. You should, too.