Pro-choice Pelosi touts 'spark of divinity' within MS-13

The most peculiar thing Nancy had to say concerned the "spark of divinity" she believes resides within the violent street gang, MS-13.

Someone must have let Nancy Pelosi out on a weekend pass, because the woman is losing it . At her press conference this week, the House minority leader mumbled, zoned out, and chuckled inappropriately. The only thing missing from the event was drool dripping out the corner of Nancy's mouth onto her expensive silk scarf.

Currently, most of these so-called Salvadoran "divine creatures" roam the streets of America illegally. According to Robert Hur, an official with the Justice Department, the culturally diverse MS-13's motto is "mata, viola, controla" – which translates "kill, rape, control."

Notorious for their hand signs, machetes, and full body tattoos, MS-13 participate in activities that involve things like human- and drug-trafficking, child prostitution, kidnapping, gun-smuggling, murder, and gruesome styles of retribution.

In the Northeast, on Long Island alone, MS-13 committed 25 killings in the past two years.

Recently, President Donald Trump, a man who calls it like it is, referred to MS-13 residing in U.S. prisons as "animals." Based on the bedlam the gang has wrought within America's borders, Trump calling them "animals" was more a compliment than an insult.

Simply put, MS-13 is a band of marauding illegals from Central America who threaten members with death if they attempt to leave the ranks and who wreak havoc wherever they go.

Speaking on behalf of the Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi said Trump calling illegal rapists and murderers "animals" is offensive and harsh.

So, in between holding up five fingers while referring to the number six and staring out into space mid-sentence, during Pelosi's press conference, the House minority leader also chided the POTUS for insulting MS-13.

Waxing spiritual, it happened during the former Speaker's comments on "food insecurity." After mentioning "God's children," Nancy had this to say about Trump's MS-13 comments:

When the President of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, "These aren't people; these are animals," you have to wonder: does he not believe in the spark of divinity? The dignity and worth of every person?

Democrats are the ones who justify bestowing immigrant status on illegals while denying human status to unborn humans, and now Mrs. Pelosi is suddenly touting the "dignity and worth of every person"?

Nancy Pelosi must have forgotten that she advocates for the unfettered slaughter of 3,000 American babies per day. Based on Nancy Pelosi's own words, if a "spark of divinity" is infused into a fertilized egg, then supporting abortion is far worse than Trump calling MS-13 names.

Either way, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi is still the official spokesperson for a political party that publicly honors the "spark of divinity" in vicious street gangs and does it while disregarding the "spark of divinity" residing within the guiltless unborn.

In other words, when it comes to shedding innocent blood, pro-choice liberals and Central American street gangs are similar. Therefore, before accusing Trump of being hostile toward violent gang members, maybe loopy Nancy Pelosi and her ilk need to acknowledge that the gruesome procedure that ends the life of the innocent and helpless inside the womb is on par with the murder and mayhem MS-13 inflicts on enemies outside the womb.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com.